Should we expect J6 pardons?

Let’s talk J6 pardons. No, not the thousand-plus Americans who were held without due process and subsequently imprisoned for “misdemeanor trespassing.” I expect Donald Trump to right this wrong on Day One.

No, I’m talking the pardons we should expect to come in the waning days and hours of the Biden, er, presidency.

There are Liz Cheney, Bernie Thompson, Adam Kinzinger, the rest of the J6 Unselect Committee, as Donald Trump is wont to call it, for their illegal actions in unlawfully subpoenaing and imprisoning Peter Navarro and Steve Bannon, and for destroying committee-produced records at the committee’s disbanding.

How about Cassidy Hutchinson, who was caught colluding with Liz Cheney to lie under oath about Donald Trump’s actions on January 6, 2021?

There’s Nancy Pelosi, who lied about Donald Trump’s pre-authorizing of the National Guard in the days leading up to January 6. Who made the call not to deploy the National Guard? Why? Subpoena her to testify. Subpoena her phone and text messages leading up to and on January 6.

There are Ray Epps and Agent Johnson and Special Agent Johnson (hat tip: Die Hard) and the dozens or hundreds of other Agent Johnsons who were present at the Capitol officially and unofficially on January 6, 2021. Does Christopher Wray need a pardon also?

Maybe a blanket pardon for the J6 pipe-bomber (covert operative Johnson), to be named later?

And let’s not forget Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, George Stephanopoulos, Joe and Mika, Rachel Maddow, and Joy Reid of MSNBC, and the er, um, ladies of The View for their slanderous messaging and, frankly, just poor reporting around the events of January 6.

January 20 and the installation of Donald Trump’s Cabinet can’t come soon enough. The swamp is retching now at the prospect. These people had better lawyer up or find a non-extradition country to retire to.

Those known to be guilty, and who could lead back to Joe Biden or Barack Obama, will surely be on a pardon list. Count on it.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.