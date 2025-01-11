Newsom begs Trump to come to California -- not mentioning Kamala, who has a house in the path of the inferno

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, is alternately begging and berating President Trump to come to California to see the wildfires.

According to CalMatters:

“In the spirit of this great country, we must not politicize human tragedy or spread disinformation from the sidelines,” Newsom wrote in a letter also shared on social media. “Hundreds of thousands of Americans — displaced from their homes and fearful for the future — deserve to see all of us working in their best interests to ensure a fast recovery and rebuild.” Since Tuesday, when a series of fires driven by hurricane-force winds began breaking out across the Los Angeles region, Trump has repeatedly blasted Newsom and other California leaders online for mismanaging the state’s water and called on “Newscum” to resign. Frustrations that some fire hydrants ran dry as crews battled a massive blaze in the Pacific Palisades — a failure that Newsom on Friday ordered the state to investigate — has underpinned much of the criticism.

Gavin Newsom is RIPPING Trump for not going to California and seeing the fires…



Did he forget that he's not the President…??

He tweeted his letter here:

.@realDonaldTrump, as you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California.



.@realDonaldTrump, as you prepare to assume the presidency once more, I invite you to come to California.

The hundreds of thousands of Americans – displaced from their homes and fearful for the future – deserve to see us all working together in their best interests, not…

And he went on a series of left-wing podcasts, lamenting Trump's supposed politicization of the issue, as if he wasn't politicizing the matter himself.

Sure, the press reports that he's browbeating Trump to come. CalMatters reports that he's afraid Trump may yank fire aid after Biden opened the spigots to it, quite unlike what he offered hurricane-ravaged North Carolina.

But given Newsom's many desperate moves to get his message to Trump out there, and given that Trump had already told him what he needed to do, years earlier, such as conserve rain water, clear forest floors, and other common sense land management issues for a fire-prone region, none of which he did, he seems to be begging him, too.

While the press is focused on this interesting aspect of the conflict -- Newsom's fear of Trump, alternating with his very unattractive bullying invitations to him and obvious politicking himself, it's worth it to note that Trump isn't president yet. Like everyone else, he's treating Trump as if he already is.

What's really vivid is that he has few references to Joe Biden, and absolutely no interest in calling up Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris seems to be a nonentity, which is strange, because Harris has a home that's in the direct path of the Palisades fire as it spreads eastward to Brentwood. By some accounts, it's five blocks away. Harris actually lives there when she isn't in Washington, D.C.

Newsom is probably Harris's closest political ally, the two of them rising from the muck of San Francisco's political scene, both under the patronage of billionaire Gordon Getty, and sharing the same fatcat donors. There was even talk a couple weeks ago of them switching places -- Kamala taking the governor's chair, Gavin off to the White House.

But he's said nothing, and done nothing, at least publicly, to either express solidarity to her for what she is going through -- it's got to be monster-stressful for her right now -- or seek aid and other things to cover up for his horrible mismanagement of the state's resources, which laid the groundwork for this fire.

Seriously -- a vice president of the United States of America is in high risk of losing her home to a California wildfire, all because of woke leftist policies she goes along with -- and nobody's saying a thing, least of all Kamala, who has tweeted boilerplate dreck about going to meetings, same way she did for North Carolina in the wake of its hurricanes. She can't even be disaster czar in a crisis that involves her own home.

It's baffling to say the least. But the bottom line here is that Gavin is on the hot seat, and rather than seek help from his old pal Kamala, he puts on a noisy show for Trump, who must be smiling to himself and thinking of the old adage that one must never interrupt an enemy when he's in the middle of a mistake.

That's the mess we see now. One can only hope that Trump lets him twist in the wind for it as Kamala politically fades into nothing.

Image: Screen shot from X video