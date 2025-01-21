Send in the billionaires

Now that Trump is president (again), his enemies on the left are forced to come up with a new set of complaints. Gone is the fear of a dictatorship that would have ignored constitutional limits. It’s also hard to call someone a Nazi when he is so helpful to the Jewish state of Israel, let alone his small group of Jewish grandchildren.

So now the buzzword is “billionaire,” used to describe various villains within the Trump circle.

There are “good” billionaires and “bad” billionaires. It all depends on one’s politics. “Bad” billionaires can be typified by the dynamic DOGE duo of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. George Soros is the only “good” billionaire I can think of, since many billionaires prefer to stay out of politics so they can be left alone while they amass incredible wealth. And Vivek just bowed out of DOGE.

Such straw villains are typical of the left’s knee-jerk aversion to the beneficial nature of free-market capitalism. Trump is now being libeled with the false accusation that he is bestowing undeserved tax breaks on his billionaire cronies. When I tell them that a durable statistic is that the top 5% of income-earners contribute almost 65% of the money collected by the IRS, I am told, “No. Billionaires have unfairly favorable tax rates.” I tell them, “Didn’t you hear me? It’s all about the amount of money being paid. The U.S. has one of the most lopsided income taxes on the planet.” But it’s really, really hard arguing with people who don’t know what they are talking about.

And imposed ignorance is thus the key to dogmatic conformity. These folks on the left are prone to believe whatever they are told by the anointed influencers. They never ponder the veracity of obviously untrue statements such as that Trump will refuse to leave office once his term is over...so American democracy will die. But this is all they have.

It's starting to reach print that what has just happened here is happening in many other places. Leftist politicians the world over can appeal to only envy and victimhood. They are demonstrably incapable of properly administrating a modern complex government. The Los Angeles area wildfires are just a reminder of this problem.

Thirty-four years ago, the leadership of the Oakland, Calif. fire department was obsessed with affirmative action hiring practices, while they ignored established wildfire-fighting methods and available training offered by the state. The day before that catastrophe, there was a small fire at a construction site. Once that was “extinguished,” the crew left the area. CalFire’s established procedure for such an occurrence requires a crew to babysit the site to make sure that there were no tree roots still burning underground. Sure enough, the next day, the wind picked up, and the fire reignited. This was told to me by a firefighter with the Berkeley department, who knew of the fire from the day before. He saw the smoke and turned his car around so he could report for duty.

Emphasizing politically correct agendas, rather than being truly competent at assigned core functions, can lead to horrible consequences. This vulnerability, however, can often be concealed for quite some time, which at first allows for the continuation of such malfeasance. And it can also lead eventually to even greater catastrophes, which is why DIE and other political fads are being discredited all around the world.

