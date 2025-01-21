Getting to know you: LA Mayor Karen Bass

Many Americans only heard of Karen Bass in connection with California’s recent and current wildfires. All they know is she’s the mayor of Los Angeles, so they assume she’s a leftist, likely a radical leftist. They have no idea.

Essential to understanding Democrats/socialists/communists (D/s/cs) doing so much damage to America is Discover The Networks, a project of the David Horowitz Freedom Center. The site provides up to date information on those people, groups and related topics, all solidly researched. One can be sure of that in that were the information not solid and accurate, leftists would have long ago sued DTN out of existence. DTN’s entries on Bass are eye-opening.

*Bass has spoken and written about her early communist influences, and in at least one book, she was identified as a former Black Panther.

*Bass was long involved in the Venceremos Brigade, a communist front group founded by Fidel Castro and operated by Cuban Intelligence dedicated to the overthrow of America.

During the Seventies, Bass personally made eight trips to Cuba as a “brigandista.” She’s made many more since.

*In the 80s, Bass was affiliated with a Maoist organization: Line of March, whose leader and founder thought the Communist Party wasn’t sufficiently radical.

*In the 80s and 90s Bass was a frequent guest speaker for the Democrat Socialists of America and other far-left groups.

*From 1990-2003, Bass was the executive director of The Community Coalition, an anti-police, anti-war on drugs group.

*Responding to the Rodney King riots that destroyed large swaths of LA, Bass said:

“If people burned down those stores, they must have been unhappy with them,” Bass told the Associated Press in a news report published on November 16, 1992.

*Bass began in politics on the LA School Board, then the California State Assembly, and in 2010, to Congress where she was a member of the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

*Bass has long had ties to CAIR, the Council on American-Islamic Relations, a Muslim Brotherhood front group dedicated to the slaughter of Jews and Americans.

*She boycotted the 2015 speech before Congress by Benjamin Netanyahu because he was opposed to the Iran nuclear deal.

*Praising Fidel Castro after his death she said his death was “a great loss to the people of Cuba.”

*On the floor of the House in 2017, she also eulogized Oneil Cannon, a notorious American Communist Party official.

*Her response to George Floyd’s death was predictable as she joined other radicals in Congress complaining about “systemic racism that has plagued law enforcement agencies throughout our history.”

*She announced her 2022 run for LA’s Mayor, saying:

“Our city is facing a public health, safety and economic crisis in homelessness that has evolved into a humanitarian emergency. I’ve spent my entire life bringing groups of people together in coalitions to solve complex problems and produce concrete change — especially in times of crisis. With my whole heart, I’m ready. Let’s do this — together. I’m running for mayor.”

Since then, homelessness has worsened, may have been a cause of some of the wildfires, and her statement was a foretaste of her priorities that led to those wildfires.

*In 2023, she moved to dramatically lower hiring standards for the LAPD to fill the ranks with DEI hires.

Given her background, her congressional voting record is also predictable.

*She has consistently voted for abortion and against any restrictions.

*She voted against a bill that would authorize the death penalty for the attempted murder or murder of a police officer or other first responder.

*She voted against the Keystone Pipeline—several times.

*She voted against requiring federal regulators to approve or deny natural gas pipeline applications withing 12 months.

*She voted against sanctions against Iran—several times.

*She voted against requiring Barack Obama to submit the Iran nuclear deal to Congress.

*She has consistently voted to keep open borders and to dismantle immigration enforcement.

*She voted against a bill that would have prevented hiring anyone delinquent in their taxes for federal employment.

And the list goes on and on.

Understanding her past, it’s easy to put her entitlement, and her support in the hierarchy of California’s D/s/c politics, into perspective. Karen Bass is a creature of the Communist/Islamist left. She’s a reliable supporter of their goals and an enemy of America. What else would one expect of an LA Mayor in a state that thought allocating $50 million to “Trump proof” California while wildfires were raging was an urgent priority? Perhaps spending that money for fireproofing a state going broke might have been a better choice?

While Californians might not have known the particulars of her background, they surely knew her leftist pedigree. They elected her to give it to them good and hard, and she helped give them the wildfires. She’ll surely apply her communist principles to the aftermath. Good luck, comrades.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.