Ruy's big three

We've posted about Ruy Teixiera often. He once predicted an "Emerging Democrat" majority and now he is telling them how to stay relevant. In fact, Ruy has three specific recommendations for the Democrats:

1. Immigration/border security/deportations. Outside of the economy, no issue hurt the Democrats more in 2024 than immigration. And the laxness on border security and quasi-open borders policy that resulted in massive waves of illegal immigration was very much a priority and product of the Left. You’d think they’d be rushing to correct that mistake. Nah. 2. Identity politics/equity/”trans rights.” The contemporary Left is deeply invested in these issues and shows little sign of backing down or compromising on any of them. 3. Climate catastrophism/renewables uber alles/net zero. Trump has thrown down the gauntlet to the Left on climate and energy issues. In his speech and in his executive orders he has made clear his intention to untether domestic energy production from regulatory and permitting obstacles and de-emphasize Biden administration policies centered around renewables and electric vehicles. He promises energy abundance and low energy prices. The Left hates this but the fact of the matter is that such an approach is far closer to what the public wants -- especially what the working class wants -- than the Left’s quasi-religious commitment to a rapid renewables-based clean energy transition.

So let's see. Enforce immigration laws and drop the nonsense about open borders. The "trans" meme ain't working no matter how many times you call us "transphobic." And last, don't force us to pay higher gasoline prices or drive an electric car that we can't afford in the name of some religion called "climate change" that no one can explain.

Perhaps Ruy had Starr County in Texas in mind when he wrote this. The predominantly Mexican American county voted 57.7% for Trump. Talk about the "flip of flips," because that had not happened in a long time. In fact, it was so long ago that you need to check your mom's encyclopedia, the one that she bought collecting points at the grocery store. (By the way, my late Cuban mom was so impressed that you could buy an encyclopedia that way that she kept telling the world about it)

So who lives in Starr County? Normal people who don't want chaotic borders, don't want men stealing their daughters' athletic trophies, and like that fossil fuels employ a lot of people down there.

Will Democrats learn their lesson? Time will tell. The Laken Riley Act is a good start. The fact that ICE is operating without much challenge is another good sign.

