National Socialism was a leftist ideology, that’s why the Hitler slur isn’t sticking to Elon Musk

These days the far-left is in big trouble. Like a washed-up magician with nothing but a bag of old, worn-out tricks and linguistic sleight of hand, they have nothing to offer but hoaxes and lies without the merest ring of truth. Their usual deceptions have been exposed, and no one is buying them anymore. They judge people on the color of their skin instead of the content of their character, and so their racist projections fall on deaf ears. Their song and dance on climate change has become a punch line covering everything except their credibility. They’ve become the “Sideshow Bob” of political entities, and at every turn stepping on a rake and getting so justifiably smacked square in the face. Now that they are shriveling to a pitiful political minority, cancel culture is being shown to be a paper tiger — as it always was. Still, its being a supposed force to be reckoned with was a bluff.

Their latest failed little scam bit arose when a defender of freedom and free speech made a certain hand gesture that leftists immediately seized upon, or “pounced on” as they like to accuse; one of the sad little hoaxes they’ve always played, which is at once both ridiculous and wrong on multiple levels. People have always waved their hands, but if you do it in the wrong way, the left will accuse you of sympathies with a certain socialist national worker’s party.

Since this is being written on International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we’ll start with the infuriating fact that the ever-so-casual use of these slurs diminishes the horrific crimes of the actual National Socialist German Workers’ Party. Coupled with the fact that far too many ignore the genocide of other socialist and communist mass murderers such as Lenin, Stalin, Mao, and Pol Pot.

But what is worse for the far-left is that while these accusations carried some weight in the past, they are no longer effective, and now the leftist Pravda media is perplexed at why it isn’t working this time around as exemplified in a piece in Axios:

Musk and Tesla remain untouchable after Nazi salute accusations Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, standing behind a podium bearing the Seal of the President of the United States, on Monday twice gave what scholars, journalists and rights groups said was a Hitlergruß, or Nazi salute. It doesn’t seem to have done him (or his company Tesla) any visible harm. ... His reaction only served to further inflame much of the glee with which the sign was received within the far right. Context: Musk has been making inroads into the far right for some time, endorsing the hard-right AfD in Germany, failing to stop the posting or amplification of pro-Nazi content on his social media site X, and responding to an antisemitic post on X as ‘the actual truth.’

Part of the reason this perennial deceit from the far left failed was the fact that you can easily find all manner of images and videos of leftists making similar gestures. But there can also be a deeper reason all of this is falling apart for the far left — people are no longer intimidated into silence in stating basic historical truths — that the National Socialist German Workers’ Party was a socialist workers’ party (Note, we’re not using that other ancient name since it’s been exploited by the left to hide its collectivist ideology).

The lie from the anti-liberty left was that socialism supposedly was popular at the time, so the NSDAP merely included it as a PR move — except that Rudolf Jung, considered to be the “Karl Marx of Hitler’s National Socialism” or chief ideologist and who reportedly coined the phrase Gemeinnutz geht vor Eigennutz (‘the common good comes before self-interest’) wrote in the 2nd edition of the book National Socialism Its Foundations, Development published in 1922 on page 56 stated that:

The unedifying conditions in the Pan-German movement, which was originally conceived of as a grass-roots movement, inevitably led to the evolution of a unique political and trade-unionist tendency. This tendency reached its consummation in 1904 with the founding of the ‘German Workers’ Party.’ In its principles, the thus-named Trautenau Programme, the party demanded - as the National Socialists do today - a partial socialization in the form of economic nationalization and provincialization. One would therefore be perfectly correct in regarding this programme as a socialist one.

This additional quote cements the point that National Socialism was socialist:

In 1918 - in the interim no Party Conferences were able to take place - this finally occurred; at the same time, the party’s now more clearly-defined socialist character was also reflected in the adoption of its new name.

This is from the 1920s, when the left was just starting with their big lie, and we have three data points that blow it out of the water. So, when a leftist regurgitates the old “read a book” throwaway line, they should probably start with this one. All of this was recently summarized in a TIK history video.

Further proof of the fact that National Socialism was socialist and leftist can be easily found in chapter 5 of Adolf Hitler’s Second Book that states NSDAP Is Socialist And Nationalist. In the German version of the book, Adolf Hitler openly states: “Ich bin Sozialist.” I am a socialist. See a translated passage below:

I am a socialist. I see no class and no social estate before me, but that community of the Folk, made up of people who are linked by blood, united by a language, and subject to a same general fate.

Of course, that’s not the only time that plain fact is stated, as explained in the video that also noted that Hitler was a socialist and leftist: What Modern Socialists Don’t Want You To Know About Hitler, Dr. Rainer Zitelmann, the author of a groundbreaking book on Hitler’s National Socialism, went through all of his speeches and utterances in writing the book.

We can also see the same admission that Adolf Hitler and the NSDAP were leftist in the quote from the Toland biography:

We are socialists, we are enemies of today’s capitalistic economic system for the exploitation of the economically weak, with its unfair salaries, with its unseemly evaluation of a human being according to wealth and property instead of responsibility and performance, and we are determined to destroy this system under all conditions.

Thus, it’s easy to see why this perennial deception from the left is no longer a weapon in their little culture war. Enough people have picked up that this has always been a complete contradiction, and now with all of the facts coming out in the open, their game plan falls apart before the opening round.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: Sashi Suseshi, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.