Leftists whine about ‘conservative backlash’ to DIE

Instead of focusing on hiring the most qualified people, the government, educators, and businesses have focused on picking people who matched a desired skin color, or sexual preference, to fill board seats and other jobs.

Now, heaven forbid, Republicans want jobs filled based on merit, and the highly paid DIE workers who have not contributed productively, are having a cow:

Boardroom diversity stalls in the face of conservative backlash Experts warn pushback could harm business interests and diversity efforts[.] Over the past year, Reuters and other media have reported that a backlash against diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) policies by some conservative activists has sapped corporate enthusiasm for them. Interviews with corporate directors and advisers as well as a recent study on corporate boards paint a stark picture of how pronounced the fallout of that backlash has been. Among Russell 3000 companies, the number of new Black directors fell to 12% in 2024 from 26% two years ago, according to the study by business research group the Conference Board and data firm ESGAUGE. At the same time, the number of new white directors bounced back to 69%, up from historic lows of 52% in 2022.

The government was not helped when Biden picked a running mate based on her mixed race. There was nothing in her background that would show she was the best candidate because of skill or brains. And, her run for president was one of the biggest political failures in American history.

Biden also picked a Supreme Court judge because she was a “she,” and because she was black. It certainly did not help the quality and reasonability of SCOTUS decisions when Biden picked someone who was unable to define what a woman is.

In the Reuters article, it said “experts” (again, what makes these people experts?) say that going away from DIE will hurt businesses. They present evidence for that, but we could then present the Budweiser case, which was certainly not helped by going all-in on DIE, or the fires in Los Angeles with its DIE mayor and DIE LGBTQ fire chief. Many other companies were also hurt by focusing on DIE instead of focusing on producing products at a price that people could afford. DIE cost companies huge amounts of money and produced nothing.

The article also said, without evidence, that it has been repeatedly shown that a diverse board is good for business. Where are the reports that show that? It appears that claim is simply made up, strikingly similar to the claim that the science is settled about climate change, or that Biden created a great economy.

Colleges have certainly not provided a better education by hiring based on skin color or what genes people had, or what “gender” people think they are.

The military has not been helped by LGBTQ quotas, and hiring people that want the taxpayers to pay for their nuts and breasts to be cut off.

Here is an example of what focusing on DIE gets you: Valerie Jarrett, an Obama puppet, sits on the board of many corporations because she is black and a woman (and has connections). It was certainly not because she had expertise in all these businesses. How could she devote much time to any of these functions and make them a better business? She essentially checked a box. She also had connections to Obama which checked another box. Jarrett is as qualified to serve on the board of these companies as Hunter was qualified to sit on Burisma’s board.

I believe there are a huge number of minorities and women who would be more qualified to serve on corporate boards than Jarrett, so why weren’t the most qualified people picked?

Summary: DIE substantially raises costs without getting better results.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.