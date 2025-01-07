Keep calling those leftists out—keep on moving, American brothers and sisters, since we are making great progress.

We’re exhausting the opposition. I say this because I keep seeing legacy media printing news that subtly or overtly works to rebut news made first here in American Thinker or in other “far right-wing” media outlets.

The leftist apologists often can’t resist the urge to try to counter any solid or even irrefutable argument the right has put forward; it’s like a knee-jerk reaction, when they’d be smarter to remain silent. It goes along with their hubris; they can’t imagine they couldn’t be right even when they know, deep down, they’re lying to themselves. Confirmation bias.

Globalist elitists, leftists, oblivious rich people and other control/big government freaks hate to be called out on their ineffectiveness, lies, or corruption. It’s their kryptonite—when you uncover their BS, they either freeze up entirely and feign a loss for words or a wholly cynical worldview, or they overreact sputteringly, and try to explain away an unassailable point rebutting their dogmatic belief.

Either way, they lose face. I see it happening more often as Americans grow spines and begin to loudly grumble in greater numbers about the nation’s many problems. Those who are doing so are the tail wagging the political dog; the more wagging, the greater the leftist and admin-nanny-state explanations and overreactions. We must keep the pressure high.

We really need to remember every moment that we’re in a culture war. It’s a war over what culture should be dominant; it’s been decades in the fighting and could be decades more before it’s through (we should count on that), if it ever is.

Propaganda is one of our greatest weapons and something many of us excel at. We need to fight like we will win this war and that means with everything we’ve got—every argument, point, rhetorical device, and literary flourish we have.

We land punches, bob and weave, and they shuck and jive.

We’re already whupping the tar out of the left and they’re on the ropes, but we need to bowl ‘em over. We can, as long as we continue to make them explain how we’re wrong about any of a thousand points of light we’re exposing about their worldview, agenda, and lies.

They’re weak, without a rhetorical leg to stand on, and winded. We must keep hitting hard and fast until the bell rings.

Keep swinging, compatriots. This fight is only halfway over—the best part comes next.

