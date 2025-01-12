Gavin Newsom must be held accountable

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) faces intense backlash over California state officials’ lack of preparedness for the wildfires that continue to rage across Los Angeles.

The wildfires, in Los Angeles, Palisades, and Eaton, have caused severe damage. The death toll continues to rise since authorities are unable to control them. These fires have reduced entire neighborhoods to rubble and forced thousands of people to leave their homes.

This is the kind of incompetence and apathy seen in third-world nations. It is not acceptable in the world’s sixth largest economy, the world’s only superpower.

It’s not just the fires. Looting has begun in areas where homes have been abandoned.

In the meantime, Newsom was challenged by an affected citizen, regarding the fire gutting her daughter’s school.

WOW. This woman literally ran up to Gavin Newsom on the street and demanded answers on his disastrous wildfires response — and she was NOT taking no for an answer. Good for her. pic.twitter.com/GNjUATtKXt — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 9, 2025

The slippery Newsom claimed to be “literally talking to the president right now to specifically answer the question of what we can do for you and your daughter.” The citizen expressed skepticism over Newsom’s claim and demanded that she hear the call.

At this point, Newsom changed his story. He claimed that he had tried to get a hold of Biden five times and was “walking around” to get cell phone reception.

The citizen demanded that she be present when Newsom was talking to Joe Biden.

Newsom apologized and claimed to be working to get reimbursements and assistance for the affected victims.

The distressed citizen questioned Newsom about the lack of preparedness. “Why was there no water in the hydrants, Governor? Is it going to be different next time?” she asked.

Newsom fumbled with his words.

“What are you gonna do?” She persisted, not letting Newsom have an easy escape. Newsom then broke into a smile, followed by a nervous laugh, claiming to be doing all he could.

“I would fill them up personally. You know that. I would fill up the hydrants myself. But would you do that?”

“I would do whatever I can...” Newsom awkwardly replied.

“But you’re not!” replied the frustrated and very skeptical citizen, as Newsom claimed he would make the call “right now.”

“Can I at least have an opportunity to tell people that you’re doing what you’re saying you’re doing?” the citizen asked Newsom. By this time, the governor began to withdraw from the conversation. He slipped into his car and fled from the situation like a frightened mouse.

The clip that will never be shown in the mainstream media has gone viral on social media.

People seem to derive some satisfaction that the incompetent governor was being held accountable.

President Trump has demanded that Newsom resign over this gross display of incompetence. Trump had warned Newsom about the importance of proper forest management after wildfires swept through California in 2018.

FLASHBACK: Trump stood next to Gavin Newsom and stressed the importance of proper forest management after wildfires swept through California in 2018 pic.twitter.com/tE7ds4mxij — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) January 8, 2025

After accusing Trump of playing politics and rejecting Trump’s rebuke over the state’s failures to tackle this crisis, Newsom conceded that Trump was right about the water management and gratuitous environmental rules.

9. Oh wait!



BREAKING: Governor Newsom says President Trump is correct about the failures of water management and environmental rules in California and that they need to be totally changed! 😂 pic.twitter.com/uHzU930pXu — Caesar (@caesar_pounce) January 11, 2025

So what happens next?

Newsom will most likely go on TV and social media and shed tears and speak words of regret. He will probably even apologize. He will probably read Konstantin Stanislavski’s acting technique guide before delivering the performance.

Newsom knows that citizens often conflate a display of contrition with accountability. We often hear people often say, “At least he apologized.”

But words will do nothing to resolve this grave crisis.

Words won’t resurrect the dead or reconstruct the destroyed properties.

It has to be understood that this widespread destruction isn’t the result of honest human error. The lack of preparedness was the outcome of policy, where the focus remains on the gratuitous rather than the essential. Wildfires occur too frequently in certain locations in California. The authorities ought to have been prepared.

So what is Newsom up to?

He appeared on a podcast. You read that correctly: he appeared on a podcast while key portions of his state were burning.

Newsom employed the tactic that Barack Obama used during his presidency.

Following a catastrophes, Obama never apologized or accepted responsibility. He would instead address the situation as if he were a commentator. At times, he would join the critics of his administration’s failure and lament the system, the surroundings, and other issues. His utterances almost implied he had nothing to do with the crisis.

The fawning media would spin this as honest reflection and remorse.

Newsom went one step farther: he ordered an investigation into the causes behind water supply problems that left fire hydrants dry and hampered firefighting efforts. He is probably looking to pin the blame on an inconsequential subordinate and give the impression of accountability. This too is an evasion tactic: he implies that he is innocent and his conscience is clear, and hence he wants an investigation.

Should Newsom resign? He certainly should, and with immediate effect.

But a resignation would be an easy escape for Newsom.

He will probably run for president in 2028, and history will be reinvented.

There needs to be a thorough investigation into warnings such as the one last month, where the L.A. fire chief alerted officials that budget cuts were hampering emergency response. Newsweek reported that Newsom cut $100 million from California’s fire prevention budget in 2024.

Yes, the local authorities in L.A. are also responsible, but considering the scale of the catastrophe, the buck stops with the governor. Someone in the governor’s office should have been paying attention.

Newsom and his subordinates have blood on their hands and deserve punishment for the death and destruction caused by his negligence and incompetence.

This should be a watershed moment for voters. Will they reject virtue-signaling charlatans such as Newsom, whose only accomplishment is bloviating before microphones and posing before cameras? We shall know soon.

Image: Gavin Newsom. Credit: Mike D via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.