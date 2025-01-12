Meghan and Harry Markle step forward for their California wildfires close-up
Meghan and Harry Markle's decision to 'step back' from royal duties in 2020 is the best and perhaps most high-profile example of people wanting to have their cake and eat it, too.
The Markles claimed they would no longer use their royal titles and they would work to become financially independent while continuing to support Her Majesty the Queen fully.
The Markles even complained about their struggles under the media spotlight.
So what did they do since their abdication?
To become financially independent, they signed a deal with Netflix worth almost $100 million for a podcast and documentary series all about themselves. These multi-million dollar deals wouldn't have been inked without Harry and Meghan's royal connections.
The Markles have left no stone unturned in maligning the Royal family, accusing them of racism and insensitivity. Once again they were reaping profits and getting publicity by exploiting their royal connections despite claiming otherwise.
The Markles were quick to claim all possible varieties of victimhood, knowing that in the current climate, victimhood is celebrated more than achievement. But nobody was fooled that the couple who live in a $29 million mansion in tony Montecito and travel by private jets were victims.
Unsurprisingly, the podcast and the Netflix programs turned out to be damp squibs, critics and audiences branded them tone-deaf and boring.
But despite that Meghan has another lifestyle show on Netflix called "With Love, Meghan."
This show was slammed even worse than her previous efforts, by critics who are generally sympathetic to the Markles.
Harry wrote his memoir, called "Spare," which contained a plethora of needless information about his genitalia and drug use. He also appeared to brag about killing 25 Taliban fighters during his second tour of Afghanistan.
Meghan made cold calls to Republican Senators to advocate for paid family leave where she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex.
The Markles have also been criticized for hypocrisy.
A royal commentator has said that Meghan Markle "might want to leave America" because Trump's victory in the recent U.S. presidential election has left her "very upset.”
To sum it up, their efforts to claim victimhood, lecture others, or engage in P.R. have been monumental failures.
So what do they do now?
They use the California wildfires in another pathetic attempt to rehabilitate themselves.
The Markles turned up at a Los Angeles fire evacuation center to 'comfort the victims.'
Meghan was also accused of insensitivity when she appeared to walk away while a victim was narrating her harrowing account of surviving the fires.
Meghan was also accused of insensitivity when she appeared to walk away while a victim was narrating her harrowing account of surviving the fires.





Just like Uvalde, Harry and Meghan turned up for five minutes, made sure the press were tipped off to get the shots and then they left.
It became apparent that the Markles were behaving like vultures feeding over the miseries of the victims who lost almost everything in the fires.
The authorities should be questioned for allowing the duo to invade the privacy of individuals who are at their most vulnerable moments for their cameras. It is most unlikely that permission was sought.
The media deserves to be slammed for covering this disgraceful P.R. effort and using the royal titles for the Markles.
Hopefully, the media will stop providing these virtue-signalling vultures with the oxygen of publicity.