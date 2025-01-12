Meghan and Harry Markle step forward for their California wildfires close-up

Meghan and Harry Markle's decision to 'step back' from royal duties in 2020 is the best and perhaps most high-profile example of people wanting to have their cake and eat it, too.



The Markles claimed they would no longer use their royal titles and they would work to become financially independent while continuing to support Her Majesty the Queen fully.



The Markles even complained about their struggles under the media spotlight.



So what did they do since their abdication?





To become financially independent, they signed a deal with Netflix worth almost $100 million for a podcast and documentary series all about themselves. These multi-million dollar deals wouldn't have been inked without Harry and Meghan's royal connections.



To avoid the media limelight, they appeared in an extended interview with Oprah.





The Markles were quick to claim all possible varieties of victimhood, knowing that in the current climate, victimhood is celebrated more than achievement. But nobody was fooled that the couple who live in a



Unsurprisingly, the podcast and the Netflix programs turned out to be damp squibs, critics and audiences branded them tone-deaf and boring.



The perpetually virtue-signalling duo were accused of insensitivity when they continued their royal bashing during the last few months of Queen Elizabeth's life.





This show was slammed even worse than her previous efforts, by critics who are generally sympathetic to the Markles.



This 'effort' was once again slammed for promoting a sylvan but ostentatious lifestyle display in an attempt to be "relatable."







Meghan



Meghan made cold calls to Republican Senators to advocate for paid family leave where she introduced herself as the Duchess of Sussex.

They lecture the world about climate change and the environment but travel exclusively by private jet. It is well known that private jets generally produce significantly more emissions per passenger than commercial flights.





Meghan was slammed for being a hypocrite when she spoke about the importance of compassion and equality at a Summit in the U.K. where the admission costs were as high as $5,000 for three days. This is the same Meghan whose father accused her of disowning him once she joined the royal family.

A royal commentator has said that Meghan Markle "might want to leave America" because Trump's victory in the recent U.S. presidential election has left her "very upset."

Few would regret if the Markles were the first to be deported.



To sum it up, their efforts to claim victimhood, lecture others, or engage in P.R. have been monumental failures.



So what do they do now?



They use the California wildfires in another pathetic attempt to rehabilitate themselves.



The Markles turned up at a Los Angeles fire evacuation center to 'comfort the victims.'