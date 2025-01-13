Historian and author Victor Davis Hanson—or, as Mark Levin properly calls him, “America’s Wise Man” —recently noted that California’s progressives are actually taking the state backwards. This matches what I have often written, that today’s progressives are anything but, and in truth could be better classified as “regressives.”

Here’s Hanson, himself a resident of California, per a video posted by the Western Lensman on Twitter/X: “It was a total systems collapse from the idea of not spending money on irrigation, storage, water, fire prevention and forest management, a viable insurance industry, a DEI hierarchy, you put it all together and it’s something like a DEI Green New Deal hydrogen bomb.”

Hanson added, “And to finish, what we’re seeing in California is a state with 40 million people. And yet the people who run it feel that it should return to a 19th-century pastoral condition. They are de-civilizing the state and de-industrializing the state and de-farming the state. But they’re not telling the 40 million people that their lifestyles will have to revert back to the 19th century, when you had no protection from fire.”

Everything The Left comes in contact with it destroys, nearly all of it on purpose.

If “Make America Great Again” is the slogan of Trumpian Republicans, it is only fair that Democrats have their own slogan. (Equity!)

Perhaps “Make America 1932 Again.” Or, “Make America Impoverished Again.” Or, “Make America Almost Uninhabited Again.” I’m sure readers can come up with many more candidates.

Democrats for Destruction. Sounds like the makings of a bumper sticker.

Image: Public domain.