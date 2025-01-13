Jake Sullivan: Joe Biden kept America ‘out of war’ and her people are ‘safer’ now than four years ago

I have to wonder what Jake Sullivan has been smoking, or if the cocaine found in the White House belonged to him when I read this stuff:

Jake Sullivan: After Biden Our Alliances Are Stronger, Our Enemies Are Weaker National Security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ that after President Joe Biden’s administration, ‘our alliances’ were stronger and adversaries and competitors were ‘weaker across the board.’ Host Jake Tapper said, ‘As we come to the waning days of the Biden administration, where across the globe, could you point and say the united states is safer because of what we did here?’ Sullivan said, ‘Well, I’d start by saying our alliances are stronger than we found them four years ago. They’re stronger than they’ve been in decades. NATO is more powerful, purposeful and bigger. Our alliances in the Asia-Pacific are at all time highs, and our adversaries and competitors are weaker across the board. Russia is weaker. Iran is weaker, China is weaker and all the while we kept America out of war.’ He added, ‘So I think the American people are safer and the country is better off than we were four years ago. And we’re handing all that off to the next team, as well as having the engines of American power humming our economy, our technology, our defense industrial base, our supply chains. So the United States is in a stronger, more secure position, and our competitors and adversaries are weaker and under pressure. I think that’s the main hand-off that we will make to the incoming team.’

Biden kept the U.S. “out of war”? If there were one defining characteristic of his term, I would say it was the endless turmoil, violent conflicts, and chaos, all due to his incompetence and poor policies.

The alliance of China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, and India—four of those nations have hostile, anti-American governments—is much stronger than it was under Trump. China is certainly not weaker. They are spreading money around the world to increase their power. Iran and Russia are certainly stronger due to Biden’s energy policies. The whole world was punished with high energy prices due to Biden’s policies.

Trump gave the Middle East the Abraham Accords, bringing relative peace to a notoriously tumultuous region. Biden and Obama worked extremely hard to help Iran, and in effect their terrorists, by going along with the charade that Iran really wanted peace. How hard is it to understand that when Iran and its proxies continually repeat their goal of wanting to destroy America and Israel, they mean it? Appeasement never works.

Trump told NATO to spend more on defense, not Biden or Obama.

Trump told Germany and other European countries to not rely on Russia for their energy.

Trump put sanctions on the Russian pipeline to Germany. Biden took the sanctions off.

Russia attacked Ukraine during Biden and Obama’s terms, not Trump’s.

How many lives have been lost and how much money has been spent by Europe and America because Biden made the idiotic statement that a small incursion by Russia into Ukraine would essentially be okay? Appeasement never works.

The Taliban and other terrorist groups are significantly stronger because we let so many prisoners out and left so many weapons in Afghanistan.

Obama, Biden, Blinken, and Sullivan worked very hard to build Iran up. Trump weakened Iran, and the only reason they are weaker today, along with their terrorist groups, is because Israel ignored Sullivan’s and Biden’s threats.

Did open borders, which allowed terrorists and criminals to flow into our nation, make the U.S.?

When Biden released terrorists from Gitmo, did that make the world safer?

Biden waited until ten days before he leaves office to impose tough sanctions on Russian oil. Biden is working very hard to tie Trump’s hands and raise prices to consumers on his way out. He is truly a vengeful, pathetic man.

Summary: We went from a relatively peaceful world during Trump with Iran weaker, Russia not attacking Ukraine, Abraham peace accords in the Middle East, low energy prices, and a fairly secure border, to a world with two major wars, the disaster in Afghanistan, and a disastrous porous border.

It takes a congenital liar or an idiot, like Sullivan, to go on TV to mislead America and the world about how much better off they are after four years of fecklessness by Biden and his team. It takes a complicit Democrat like Tapper, posing as a journalist, to allow Sullivan to spew forth with his gaslighting.

It reminds me of Susan Rice going on five TV shows, under orders from Obama, to repeat the lie that Hillary and Obama concocted about Benghazi because they were consumed with holding onto their power and the truth was irrelevant.

