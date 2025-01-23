Cuba back on the list

It did not take long before President Trump reversed one of President Biden's most outrageous decisions. In other words, the corrupt Cuban dictatorship is back where it belongs. Here is the story:

President Donald Trump’s swift action after his Monday inauguration to return Cuba to the list of countries that support terrorism is a necessary step to uphold U.S. national security interests -- and to show the island government that Trump, whom they hate, is back. The change to Cuba’s status came as Trump signed 78 executive orders on Day One of his presidency.

Thank God. What were they thinking in the Biden administration? They weren't thinking at all, because once again, a Democrat President gets nothing in return from the Cuban dictatorship. At least, President Obama got to do the wave with Raul Castro at a baseball game. Wonder if President Biden got a thank you note from the leadership?

Yes, this will be a popular decision in Florida. I get it. At the same time, the Trump message is simple: We love the Cuban people but hate the corrupt communists who grabbed power years ago. Furthermore, we don't like regimes that support terrorism or undermine the safety of their citizens.

What will we do next? Here are a couple of ideas. No more Russian military ships visiting Havana harbor. No more foreign-owned hotels (joint ventures with the Cuban military) that discriminate against Cubans because only tourists with dollars can enjoy those facilities. Last but not least, we will enforce the U.S. embargo like never before to show the thugs in Cuba that we are serious about liberating the Cuban people.

P.S. Check out my blog for posts, podcasts and videos.

Image: Pixabay