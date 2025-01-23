DC pigs squeal about Trump’s ‘aggressive’ upsetting of the apple cart

The media, bureaucrats, and politicians—all mostly Democrats—squealed like stuck pigs when President Trump, Elon Musk, and Vivek Ramaswamy pointed out all of the wasteful spending that was in the 1,500 page Continuing Resolution; these government hacks couldn’t stand that their sweet little deal of handing out trillions of our dollars every few months to political supporters who would then line their pockets in return was blocked.

Now, an article from USA Today says that that act of blocking a bill full of pork indicated that Trump’s second term would be disruptive—as if that is a bad thing!

Trump on the cusp: Aggressive transition period signals disruptive second term Lawmakers had been eager to head home for the holidays after unveiling a stopgap funding bill to keep the U.S. government open that by all accounts looked to be cruising toward final passage. The president-elect had other plans, calling the bipartisan legislation pushed by GOP House leadership a ‘betrayal of our country’ in a joint statement with Vice President-elect JD Vance posted on X. ‘Enormous political disruption,’ said Vermont Democratic Sen. Peter Welch after a reporter showed him Trump’s statement on a phone outside the Senate chamber. Speeding past journalists into an elevator, Alaska Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski uttered, ‘It’s all a fascinating mess.’

Here is a little help for readers to understand the language of most people posing as journalists:

Trump and Republicans are disruptive and messy; Democrats are sensible and cooperative.

Democrat policies are great and progressive no matter how much they destroy America and no matter how unpopular they are. Republican policies are terrible and backward-looking, no matter how much they help America.

Trump’s picks for the cabinet are controversial no matter how qualified they are; Democrat cabinet picks are all acceptable no matter how inept or corrupt they are.

Here are some things that the media and other Democrats clearly are worried that Trump will disrupt:

Someone coming in and reducing spending, which has gone up over 50% in five years.

The only thing acceptable to those at the trough is to increase spending and seize more wealth via taxation from businesses and people. You see, greedy people can have too much, but it is never too much for the government to confiscate.

It is disruptive to start enforcing immigration laws. It is much better to just let terrorists and criminals in and to enrich the cartels, which happens to be the best way to implement the Cloward-Piven strategy.

We can’t have a president who destroys the agenda to let men play in women’s sports, and to let men flash their members around women’s locker rooms. Heaven forbid that we have a president who can define what a “woman” is, and orders the federal government to only recognize the two sexes.

We need to keep the status quo to block poor and minority children from having the choice to go to better schools—this keeps teachers’ unions rolling in the dough.

We need to allow the federal workers to continue to work from home because making them earn a paycheck from an office would be cruel, and efficiency isn’t the goal.

We can’t allow people to have the freedom of choice on what kind of car or appliance to buy. That would stop the kickbacks to green pushers. We must continue the fiction that politicians and bureaucrats can control the climate if we simply surrender all our wealth and freedom.

It’s important to build the finances of Iran as they pledge death to America and death to Israel. After all, that is what the “adults in the room” have known for years!

Why would we ever pull out of the World Health Organization, which is so efficient at protecting China and tyrannizing the world?

It is a disaster to have a president who recognizes that the Paris Climate Accord is a worthless agreement that seeks to destroy America—this is how we bankrupt the working class!

We need to stop Trump, who wants the poor and middle classes to have affordable and reliable energy.

Of course, I’m being wildly sarcastic. Thank goodness we now have a president who not only wants to disrupt the swamp, but is “aggressively” disrupting the swamp. It is sad that most of the media wants a powerful government, as long as it is run by leftists.

