California wildfires: Now for the arsonists and looters ...

My young niece came by my home in San Diego yesterday as a refugee from the fires in Los Angeles. She got out safely, drove down, and was going to stay in the city until Tuesday, when her classes at University of Southern California restart.

After all, the air was very bad in Los Angeles, and residents in her part of West Los Angeles had to boil water owing to the water reservoir levels being so low. There was a high risk of gas and electrical shutoffs and a risk of communications disruptions owing to the fire on Mount Wilson, where the local television and radio stations have their gargantuan antennae.

The one thing she was worried about, though, was looting. The fear seems to be all over among Angelenos, and the cops report they are catching some.

The residents with homes that survived the burn are seeing them in action on their ring cameras -- an unimaginable coda to the nightmare they have already been through:

Looters taking advantage of evacuations in the Palisades fire.



Police aren’t letting locals back into the area, but these criminals are skirting roadblocks and closures.



We need the national guard deployed here now. Our community has been through enough. pic.twitter.com/hwc72dYp4H — Chance Washburn (@ChanceWash1) January 9, 2025 They also seem organized as theft rings, these aren't crimes of opportunity: 🚨Looters in LA are wearing fake fire department and utility company uniforms.



Some residents are hiring private security to watch their homes as looters run wild.



At least 20 looters have been arrested so far. pic.twitter.com/D9mWehk63P — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 10, 2025 What's more, the cops think there's a connection between organized looting operations and the sudden spate of arson fires. Much of the fire activity might just really be about robbing and looting homes. Organized crime of this kind takes a long time to take root, but once it does, it's very difficult to stop, even with a non-woke district attorney now elected over the freakish George Gascon who had been in place earlier. So the activity continues: There are gangs in LA deliberately starting fires so that people evacuate then and they can rob their homes



This is happening at a large scale, at least 100 robbers



Likely the Chilean crime syndicate — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) January 10, 2025 This is how lucky we got. And the fires on our side of LA were all started by looters. There were 13 people looting houses on our street as soon as the fire started. They were using a propane torch. pic.twitter.com/J09ZMBMwa7 — ホワイトタイガ (@KanjiToraa) January 10, 2025 My brother in law took this video of a man deliberately setting a fire in the Sepulveda Dam area. He was apprehended and was let go, because he didn't have an incendiary device. But he did have gas in the white jug. @ElonMusk @JamesWoods #lafires @realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr pic.twitter.com/2EgcfeN3KC — JasS (@jasonsha) January 10, 2025

LAPD arrest man suspected of purposely starting the Kenneth Fire in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles.



The man is suspected of arson and causing the fire that has consumed 1,000 acres in the affluent West Hills, Calabasas and Woodland Hills neighborhood.



pic.twitter.com/1bl57FlwyK — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 10, 2025 LAPD arrest man, suspected of arson for causing the Kenneth Fire, which has destroyed 1,000 acres.



“They believe that someone did intentionally set it. This is now officially an arson investigation.”



🎥 @CollinRugg



pic.twitter.com/rVgjyArfxi — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) January 10, 2025 Not surprisingly, residents are taking matters into their own hands, as this impressive video shows: LOS ANGELES: Local residents take down man allegedly trying to start fires. No more waiting for police. pic.twitter.com/GL8dltoKuC — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) January 10, 2025 🚨CITIZENS HOLD ARSON SUSPECT UNTIL POLICE ARRIVE AND ARREST SUSPECT IN LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA.



NEED MORE PEOPLE LIKE THIS OUT THERE. pic.twitter.com/Bj16bfv9WD — Chaos Alerts (@ChaosAlertsOnX) January 10, 2025 BREAKING: LAPD Arrest Arson Suspect for Allegedly Setting Kenneth Fire



LAPD have arrested an arson suspect on suspicion he started the Kenneth Fire.



The suspect was detained in Woodland Hills shortly after a resident called 911 to report someone trying to ignite a fire on… pic.twitter.com/dKK9rbyTFQ — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) January 10, 2025 🚨HOA newsletter says LAPD believes these fires are being started by a “savvy arsonist” that knows “wind patterns and fire science”



They’re targeting affluent areas



Like we’ve said from day 1, this isn’t climate change



It’s arson pic.twitter.com/icXb4cflsd — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) January 10, 2025

People are starting random fires in California.



What the hell is going on? pic.twitter.com/2RQKXxq37I — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) January 9, 2025

Gutfeld had the usual clarity about what needs to be done and why:

when lawmakers warn looters they will be arrested, its like warning people who leave work without an umbrella that they could get wet. the risk is usually accepted by the mindset. in a just world, when people take advantage of a horrible situation - punishment must be far… — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) January 10, 2025

In yet another disturbing dimension to the story, the looters may be mainly foreigners imported in either through lax immigration loopholes or Joe Biden's open borders:

As for the wretched creature picked up by residents, he's probably here illegally, given his United Nations-issued card, meaning, it's an imported problem from Joe Biden's open borders:

NOTE; GPS—5 cell phones on his person! Suspect had a United Nations prepaid debit card.



🚨 Homeless man with ‘flamethrower’ busted in connection to LA’s Kenneth Fire after residents detain him 🚨https://t.co/dvPBo4Ywr5 pic.twitter.com/OC8y5ZccK9 — Tony Seruga (@TonySeruga) January 10, 2025

Which raises questions about who let these thugs in. As if the open borders allowing all comers to come in weren't bad enough in all the rapes and murders illegals cause, now it's the spearhead of the arson and looting going on in Los Angeles by a foreign invasiion force.

If this isn't enough to drive residents to change their government, what is? Importing an arson-looting force from abroad to sack our cities as invaders is an outrageous dereliction of duty by leftist government leaders.

The plague of illegals continues, this time landing on Los Angeles, but this won't be the last city so targeted.

