At long last, a president who cares about facts and science

After years of having a president who barely could read and just repeated what was put in front of him, we now have a president who can think and answer questions.

He is even able to answer reporters' questions from reporters without getting a list of who to call on from his puppetmasters.

He knows that men and women are different and he knows that the way to handle California's fire problem is to clear out the brush, build reservoirs, and redirect the water.

He knows that the way to make America more secure is to actually close the border and enforce the laws.

And finally, we have a president who will tell the truth about CO2 instead of having green pushers throughout the government misleading the public about what CO2 is and spending massive amounts of money pretending that controlling CO2 will control the climate.

According to RedState:

President Trump’s directive to the EPA to revisit the endangerment finding signals a long-overdue reckoning. For years, skeptics have pointed out glaring flaws in both the process by which the finding was made and the assumptions underlying it. For example: Scientific Uncertainty: The endangerment finding relied heavily on computer models that predicted catastrophic global warming. Yet these models have consistently failed to align with observed temperature trends. By overstating the risks posed by greenhouse gases, the EPA created a climate of fear and justified draconian regulations. Legal Overreach: The Clean Air Act was never designed to address global climate issues. Stretching the law to regulate carbon dioxide—a gas essential for life—was a legal maneuver that bypassed Congress and concentrated power in the hands of unelected bureaucrats. Economic Harm: The regulations stemming from the endangerment finding have been disastrous for American workers and families. High energy costs disproportionately harm the poor and working-class, while businesses face increased compliance costs that stifle innovation and job creation. CO2 is a clear, innocuous gas, that is mostly produced naturally, that makes plants thrive and allows the world to be fed.

Thank goodness we have elected a president who knows that one of the greatest ways to have an economy thrive is to have reasonably priced energy. Reasonably priced energy greatly helps the poor and middle class, people most of the media and other Democrats only pretend to care about.

Unlike past presidents, such as Barack Obama, and Joe Biden, Trump knows that the Paris climate accord would do nothing to control the climate but it would contribute to a great decline of America.

The Paris climate accord, like carbon credits, is just a worthless piece of paper where people pretend to care.

Burying CO2 is as big a waste of money as DEI initiatives. Trump believes in helping all races but he doesn't believe in wasting money on massive government bureaucracies.

Unlike the U.N., as well as Obama, and Biden, he will not lecture underdeveloped and poor countries to stay poor and underdeveloped to save the planet, leading those people of color to die young.

It is astonishing that with record cold and snow throughout the South that the media and other Democrats will continue to claim that our use of natural resources for the last 169 years causes warming.

Facts and science haven't mattered to Democrats for a long time. All they care about is giving kickbacks to green pushers and controlling our lives.