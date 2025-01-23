At long last, a president who cares about facts and science
After years of having a president who barely could read and just repeated what was put in front of him, we now have a president who can think and answer questions.
He is even able to answer reporters' questions from reporters without getting a list of who to call on from his puppetmasters.
According to RedState:
President Trump’s directive to the EPA to revisit the endangerment finding signals a long-overdue reckoning. For years, skeptics have pointed out glaring flaws in both the process by which the finding was made and the assumptions underlying it. For example:
- Scientific Uncertainty: The endangerment finding relied heavily on computer models that predicted catastrophic global warming. Yet these models have consistently failed to align with observed temperature trends. By overstating the risks posed by greenhouse gases, the EPA created a climate of fear and justified draconian regulations.
- Legal Overreach: The Clean Air Act was never designed to address global climate issues. Stretching the law to regulate carbon dioxide—a gas essential for life—was a legal maneuver that bypassed Congress and concentrated power in the hands of unelected bureaucrats.
- Economic Harm: The regulations stemming from the endangerment finding have been disastrous for American workers and families. High energy costs disproportionately harm the poor and working-class, while businesses face increased compliance costs that stifle innovation and job creation.
Thank goodness we have elected a president who knows that one of the greatest ways to have an economy thrive is to have reasonably priced energy. Reasonably priced energy greatly helps the poor and middle class, people most of the media and other Democrats only pretend to care about.