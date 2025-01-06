An award worthy of this country

So what do we do about the Presidential Freedom Medal? SloJoe has, in a last coarse gesture, ruined the award for all time, debasing it by bestowing it on at least one international criminal, several corrupt pols, and media clowns such as Bill Nye (not to mention a “celebrity chef,” presumably cooking up a storm on behalf of freedom fighters everywhere). Any cachet it might have had has now been destroyed.

But that’s not all. Since any honorable person will have serious reservations against accepting the thing from here on in, it is doomed to become a trash award, something handed out solely to relatives, donors, and coconspirators and that‘s it. It will be transformed into a public joke in the U.S. and a shameful exercise worldwide, on the same level that the Nobel Peace Prize now inhabits.

So what can be done? Actually, the answer is straightforward. Donald Trump needs to put the award out of its misery, using an executive order that shuts it down permanently for the reasons stated above.

He should then, likely in the same batch of EOs, institute a new award, but with certain provisions that would prevent a future Biden (God forbid) from pulling the same trick.

So how are the Presidential Freedom Award winners selected?

(b) The President may select for the award of the Medal any person recommended to the President for award of the Medal or any person selected by the President upon his own initiative.

So the problem is Biden, or rather, whoever was pulling his strings. To avoid repetitions in the future, a committee will decide who is worthy of the award. Instead of appointees (or relatives, or donors) the committee would be made up of individuals who are acknowledged leaders in their fields.

In addition, it will also have a couple of ordinary, everyday citizens to provide a modicum of common sense in the decisions.

This committee would provide a list from which the president will choose. He can turn the candidates down for any reason or none. If the committee is taken over by lefties or worse, He could turn them all down, if he thought that was called for.

It would be a much fairer, more transparent, and infinitely less corrupt process. It would avoid the kind of national embarrassment we’ve suffered over the past week, and act as a symbol of the new era.

We could even call it the American Greatness Award.

After all, we'll need something good to give to Elon when he gets to Mars.

Image: Toma2552