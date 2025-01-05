Administrative State bureaucrats: Teleworkers or Teletubbies?

It’s well documented that the working class supports commonsense conservative principles. Even DNC chair Martin O’Malley concedes that Dems aren’t connecting with the working class. So while the working class are indeed working, what exactly are the Dems doing?

It’s a generalization, but one that holds up under scrutiny: members of the working class, imbued with common sense, are more likely to work with their hands. They make stuff that others oftentimes take for granted — that’d be essentially everything that provides them the comfort and conveniences of modern life.

Despite their haughty attitudes, comfort is what ungrateful Dems also relish. Whereas members of the working class work from work, liberals tend to occupy jobs that provide remote opportunities, especially those unelected bureaucrats who’ve burrowed into the tyrannical administrative state.

Consider the American Federation of Government Employees. Their outlook is so warped by their leftist-oriented pursuits that contract negotiators insisted on a telework provision for members until 2029. Can you imagine? 2029!

In defending the indefensible, the AFGE union insists that without the telework option, there will be an exodus of workers. That’s an obvious and convenient argument, but doubtful. Actually, one wishes it were true, for it would make DOGE’s mission easier in cleansing their putrid ranks. Fewer burrowed bureau-rats who presume to prepare progressive policies in lieu of proper leadership is a good thing.

They may claim to work from home, but there are examples of them working anywhere but — if at all. Indeed, research finds that working remotely deceases productivity. Even before the L.A. Times instituted its A.I. Bias, they managed to produce an article proving that “remote workers actually aren’t more productive.” That’s why even Amazon is demanding that all office workers return to the office five days a week.

So it is hard to imagine the impertinence of the AFGE. Presuming that their claims about an employee exodus are well founded, then good. Many are not productive, and I bet it won’t take long to train some A.I. bots to replace them.

Of course, some are hardworking, essential workers, but numerous sources indicate their decreased productivity overall. It sure seems that many government teleworkers have morphed into entitled Teletubbies, like Tinky Winky and Dipsy — a bunch of soft, round androgynes prone to quiet quitting. But A.I. bots don’t care about work-life balance. They are indomitable.

We all know that there has been a tumultuous re-alignment of political affiliations. To work with one’s hands is now considered a badge of honor — enrollment in trade schools is surging. Commensurately, enrollment in traditional universities that churn out nonsensical leftists is plummeting. Nowadays, being blue-collar is more reputable, especially compared to those white-collar Teletubby types who pretend to work from home.

Workers who make America work are the salt-of-the-Earth backbone of our country, a key element of the massive MAGA constituency. They are the “makers,” who will Make America in all her glory Again. By contrast, many of those who work from home have too much time to ponder nonsense and to work themselves into a Tinky tizzy. Their idle hands do the Dipsy Dems’ work.

Image via Pixabay.