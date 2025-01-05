How to invalidate the Presidential Medal of Freedom in one fell swoop

The Biden administration, whoever is running it, is illegitimate.

The 2020 election was stolen, rigged to defeat Trump by any means necessary. Many means were employed, all illegal, all unconstitutional.

The truth is coming out, bit by bit.

We should know by now that the left could not care less about the Constitution; they hate the limits it imposes on government, so they ignore the Bill of Rights and most of the Articles. These past post-Constitutional four years have been a disaster by any measure, from the open border to the third world and China to the imposition of woke on our military.

But beyond Biden’s hostility to all things American is his administration’s gross immaturity. It is intent upon poking Trump and his supporters in the eye on their way out.

They are like spoiled little playground bullies. Their actions since the election have been not only childish but treasonous. They would rather destroy the country than make the transition to the Trump presidency smooth and trouble-free.

This bunch is far worse than the Clintonites who stole the letter 'w' from all the computers in the White House as they left.

This bunch is preternaturally vindictive and evil. Everything they’ve done over the past four years, especially since Trump’s victory, has been destructive. More destructive than any other president in American history. And it’s all been done on purpose.

The final indignity the Biden regime has inflicted on the American people is to present Hillary Clinton and George Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

HRC and Soros are two of the most corrupt, self-serving creatures ever set loose on our republic. It was bad enough that he gave the loathsome Liz Cheney and Benny Thompson, her partner in crime on the J6 committee, the Presidential Citizens Medal. That committee was a fraudulent panel if there ever was one; it was a theatrical production full of lies, and its members destroyed actual evidence. That committee was a purposeful insult to all the people who have been destroyed by the Biden/Garland pursuit and persecution of anyone present in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021.

Giving those two a citizenship award is a disgrace. They both belong in prison for their treachery and their manipulation of the facts of Jan. 6. It was a fedsurrection, carefully orchestrated to prevent further investigation of the stolen election. Giving HRC and Soros an even more prestigious award is a bridge too far.

The Biden administration has been pure Stalinist in its targeting and imprisonment of Trump supporters, Catholics who oppose abortion and protest peacefully, and parents who opposed the introduction of LGBTQ sexual practices in elementary schools.

Biden’s DOJ has been solely focused on what they deem “domestic terrorists.” That is who the FBI and DOJ have spent four years harassing. At the same time, the thousands of real terrorists who have entered the country have had free rein to plan and carry out their attacks on our civilians, not to mention the daily crimes migrants and the gangs amongst them commit against innocent Americans.

Biden and his handlers seem to relish the havoc wrought upon those of us who oppose the open border and the chaos and crime it has brought to our cities.

In short, the Biden regime has been sabotaging the country since day one: mandating vaccines and masks, presiding over the Afghanistan withdrawal and the death of thirteen American soldiers, handing the Bagram Air Base over to China, and relinquishing at least $60 billion worth of U.S. state-of-the-art equipment to the Taliban, provoking a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, betraying Israel over and over again, irresponsible spending that ignited the highest inflation in decades, etc.

This regime has been the most purposefully devastating in all of U.S. history.

How did the people who cast their votes for Kamala Harris not realize she would have ushered in more of the same? The authoritarianism of the Biden administration would have become ever more authoritarian, for she would have been another easily manipulated puppet of the left’s Marxist globalists.

‘Tis a mystery. Do they even know that they’ve been rescued from a fate visited upon the victims of Stalin? Probably not.

The presentation of those once-sacred medals to persons so obviously and utterly undeserving is the final affront to the American people who want their country back. Now those awards have been rendered meaningless, invalidated by the illegitimate president who has done terrible damage to all of our formerly respected institutions – the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and all their underlings who bought into the Biden anti-American agenda.

The imposition of DEI, CRT, and ESG made any potential whistleblowers afraid to come forward; cowards all. Consider how different things might be had even one or two of the people who contributed to or knew about the phony Russia hoax had come forward and told the truth or if only one person had come forward to reveal the truth about the illegitimate impeachments of Trump.

But they did not.

Instead, pathological liars like Adam Schiff got their way until the truth was finally revealed. There was never any there there. And now he is a senator! He has no business being anywhere near Congress.

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself.” --Cicero

Above all else, what we should hope and pray for over the next four years is fearless leaders, people unafraid to tell the truth of what they know, unafraid to do their jobs without the financial influence of lobbyists, blackmailers, and threats. One thing is clear: Trump’s cabinet nominees are all immensely qualified; none of Biden’s were but were confirmed by mindless RINOs who didn’t give their incompetence a second thought. Any Republican who votes against even one of Trump’s team will be revealing himself or herself as a hated RINO, bound to be despised and primaried and soon defeated. If even one of them misses the blaring significance of giving Cheney, Thompson, Hillary, and Soros such once-meaningful awards, they do not belong in Congress in any capacity.

