Biden awards Hillary and Soros the Presidential Medal of Freedom

‘President’ Biden presented both Hillary Clinton and George Soros with the Presidential Medal of Freedom Saturday.

(I hope you have a barf bag nearby.)

According to the Associated Press:

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton aroused a standing ovation from the crowd as she received her medal. Clinton was accompanied to the event by her husband former President Bill Clinton, daughter Chelsea Clinton and grandchildren. Democratic philanthropist George Soros and actor-director Denzel Washington were also awarded the nation’s highest civilian honor in a White House ceremony. “For the final time as president I have the honor bestowing the Medal of Freedom, our nation’s highest civilian honor, on a group of extraordinary, truly extraordinary people, who gave their sacred effort, their sacred effort, to shape the culture and the cause of America,” Biden said in his opening remarks.

Soros, who at age 94, wasn't there, probably had a minion tweet out this for him:

As an immigrant who found freedom and prosperity in America, I am deeply moved by this honor. I accept it on behalf of the many people around the world with whom the Open Society Foundations have made common cause over the past 40 years. https://t.co/vdwTgHcZBy — George Soros (@georgesoros) January 4, 2025

Talk about an abuse of power!

Is John Hinckley, Jr. next in line for the prestigious award? He came within a half an inch of assassinating Ronald Reagan in 1981 but now lives on his own and has started his own record label!

Maybe instead of Biden just granting 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed a plea deal, he could award him the Presidential Medal of Freedom, too.

Perhaps Biden will even posthumously award Thomas Crooks the Presidential Medal of Freedom soon, too. Join the club, Crooks, you’d fit right in. Come to think of it, perhaps Biden and his handlers could bestow the Presidential Medal of Honor on Satan while they’re at it. Old Mephistopheles has been a long-time fan and partner of the Democrat party since the time of slavery.

Tesla founder Elon Musk was among many on social media that weren’t happy about the reported decisions. He labeled them "a travesty” and shared a video clip of himself on Joe Rogan's podcast saying that Soros "fundamentally hates humanity." Musk elaborated by noting of Soros: "He's doing things that erode the fabric of civilization. You know, getting DAs elected who refuse to prosecute crime.”

There is a difference between being non compos mentis and being possessed by a deranged and demonic desire to reward the most dangerous and despicable anti-American prevaricators extant or otherwise.

These decisions reek of Obama -- with perhaps a little Adam Schiff or Nancy Pelosi thrown in for bad measure.

Hillary Clinton is to decency and transparency as Josef Mengele is to Judaism.

George Soros, the Hungarian bagman, funds a significant percentage of all the Leftist and anti-American groups and activities in existence.

Awarding PMFs to characters like these is demeaning to the American people and all those who value honesty, integrity, and America itself.

These actions perfectly illustrate today’s Democrat party— with its simultaneous worship of depravity and rabid pursuit of power.

