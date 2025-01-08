A strange game

I am convinced that the citizens of Oregon are living in a bad cartoon. Let’s look at the latest moves of the Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield. First, we get a declaration from Rayfield that Oregon is going to be a sanctuary state, and he is creating a “Deportation Evasion Toolkit “ for illegal immigrants. The next thing we hear is that Attorney General Rayfield and his progressive minions are building a website designed to protect illegal immigrants and stand up against Trump and his people. Bragging about the red flag they are waving in front of the bull is foolish. Many programs in Oregon depend on federal grant infusions, so why would you take actions that will make the federal money dry up?

Braggadocio claims about power you don’t have works sometimes, but Oregon’s Attorney General Rayfield has a massive roadblock in this case: the federal government also has the authority to enforce border laws. This brings up the real possibility of a clash between the federal government and the Oregon state government over who is the reigning power in Oregon’s declaration of it being a sanctuary state. Oregon’s small population and electoral votes may make it low-hanging fruit for the federal government to confront this challenge to its power and laws. If the federal government uses Oregon as an example of what can happen if you stand against the new administration and then say to other states who go down the sanctuary state direction, we are not fooling around with this issue. Stephen Miller, deputy chief of staff for policy in Trump’s second term, has made it clear the Trump administration and federal government will prosecute elected officials who stand in the way of ICE and deporting illegal immigrants.

As a citizen of the U.S. and Oregon, this to me is like watching a legal jousting contest between two contenders with totally different equipment: the federal government is mounted on a Percheron Norman with a stainless steel jousting lance, and Oregon is mounted on a donkey with a balsa wood lance.

In the 1983 movie WarGames, after all the nuclear war scenarios are tried, the supercomputer WOPR finally makes this statement, “A strange game. The only winning move is not to play.” Maybe this statement should be suggested to Oregon and all those other states that are considering sanctuary state initiatives and blocking ICE. “A strange game. The only winning move is not to play.”

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.