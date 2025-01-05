A modest proposal for sentencing President Trump

Mr. Juan Merchan (I am reluctant to soil the title of "Judge" or "Justice" by putting it in front of his name) is due to sentence President Trump on Jan 10 over the payments issued to porn "star" Stormy Daniels.

Rumor has it that he will sentence Trump to something called "unconditional discharge." I'm not enough of a legal eagle to understand what this means, so it sounds like mumbo-jumbo.

I propose a much harsher sentence for Trump's misdeeds.

Despite the fact that it is harsher, I am sure that it would meet with approval with a majority of Americans.

I propose that Trump be sentenced to four years of community service, said service to be served as President of the United States.

Note that this is really a harsh penalty. Four years of community service is a long sentence in any court. In addition, being president is dangerous and exhausting work, unlike most community service obligations like picking up trash and assisting at food banks.

Add to this the fact that being president will consume so much of Trump's time that it will be difficult for him to pay proper attention to his business interests. At the end of his term he will likely be millions of dollars poorer than he would have been if he did not serve as president over the next four years.

Note that this sentence would be easy and cheap to apply. The Secret Service could be detailed to ensure that it is properly fulfilled with very little additional cost.

If Mr. Merchan wants to add insult to injury, he could limit Trump's travel to the Planet Earth. No escaping his obligations by going to Mars or Venus.