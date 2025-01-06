Joe Biden authors an essay for WaPo about ‘what to remember’ on January 6

Joe Biden probably doesn’t remember what he had for lunch, what he did yesterday, or what day it even is—there’s no way he remembers anything accurately from four years ago.

Yet, that didn’t stop The Washington Post from publishing an essay that was ostensibly written by him, relaying to the reader how important it was to remember January 6, 2021 as a “violent” event, which many (read, conservatives and Trump supporters) are attempting to “rewrite” and “erase” from the American memory:

Joe Biden: What Americans should remember about Jan. 6 But after what we all witnessed on Jan. 6, 2021, we know we can never again take it [peaceful transfer of power] for granted. Violent insurrectionists attacked the Capitol, threatened the lives of elected officials and assaulted brave law enforcement officers. [snip] We must remember the wisdom of the adage that any nation that forgets its past is doomed to repeat it. We cannot accept a repeat of what occurred four years ago. An unrelenting effort has been underway to rewrite — even erase — the history of that day. To tell us we didn’t see what we all saw with our own eyes. To dismiss concerns about it as some kind of partisan obsession. To explain it away as a protest that just got out of hand.

Does anyone actually believe Biden is cognizant or conscious enough to write a cohesive article, or is the WaPo pushing out more propaganda? It’s not like the newspaper has continuously lied about President Trump for ten years—oh wait, it has. I would think that its journalists and editors would be embarrassed for accepting awards for spreading lies, but apparently not.

There are a lot of things that Biden seems to forget about January 6th, or maybe it’s just because he’s lied so routinely over the years that he misremembers—anyway, here are just a few examples:

Trump told people to march “peacefully” and “patriotically” to the Capitol.

Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and others refused to secure the Capitol even though Trump suggested that they should have 10,000 troops there.

Pelosi stacked the January 6th witch hunt committee with Trump haters.

Liz Cheney and other committee members hid and destroyed evidence.

Liz Cheney manipulated a witness.

The main thing Americans should remember is that the media and other Democrats began their campaign to destroy Trump and before he ever took office. They should, as Biden says, “never forget” the violent protests after Trump won in 2016, and how no one was punished.

They should remember that Democrats protested the results of elections in 2000, 2004, and 2016—basically anytime Republicans won.

And they should remember that Biden, Hillary, and other Democrats called Trump an illegitimate president his entire term in office. They are the election deniers and the threats to our great country, not Trump and his supporters.

Image: Monica Showalter via Flickr.