Today's snapshots of jobs, jobs, jobs -- not

Mainstream media outlets, such as CNN, the New York Times, CNBC, and others are all reporting a good jobs picture coming out of the November stats from the Department of Labor.

This is the CNN version (don’t worry, they’re all pretty much the same, and still, despite declining viewership. in lock-march):

Job growth surged in November, an expected rebound after hurricanes and striking workers heavily distorted the October data.

However, looking past the pendulum swing of recent months, the US labor market remains stable — but cooling — and still hasn’t shaken the cause for concern that a greater weakening may be at hand.

Not to appear too giddy for the failed Biden/Harris enterprise, our intrepid reporters backed off a little from their enthusiasm:



“It is a little bit of a mixed bag,” Cory Stahle, economist at Indeed, told CNN. “Right now, the momentum does seem to be in a positive direction, by and large.”

Please note that Indeed.com seems to me like an ineffective job-hunting site which a mere 10 years ago few had even heard of. Such is the power of internet commerce.

Hilarious, really, when one considers the reality of these November 2024 jobs, and whom — and what -- they’re for.

The stats are wonderful only in their substantiation of everything we know about how Biden, Inc. conducts its federal business, which can be summed up as: native-born workers out, illegals and bureaucrats in.

We know this already, but it’s still an awesome condemnation.

Do you want the explicit truth of "jobs, jobs, jobs" -- now that you’ve had a taste of the Biden Inc. media run-down?

If so, see this, as reported by the Daily Caller:

More than 1,000,000 fewer native-born Americans are employed than last year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). The number of foreign-born workers employed increased by roughly 400,000 year-over-year in November, while 1,094,000 fewer native workers were employed, BLS data shows. The large disparity is partly driven by a decrease in the number of native-born Americans employed of 215,000 from October to November.

The Caller continued, noting that jobs to the foreign-born are going to the government and for the government:

Biden’s economic legacy, besides 40-year-high inflation and record debt, could perhaps best be described as transforming the American labor market into a temp agency for foreign workers and government bureaucrats,” E.J. Antoni, a research fellow at the Heritage Foundation’s Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget, told the Daily Caller News Foundation regarding the increasing disparity between foreign and native-born employment. “He [Biden] has left behind blue collar America to import new blue voters.

So much for Biden’s specular COVID giveaways and crippling regulatory agenda.

The Daily Caller continued:

Native-born employment has never returned to its pre-pandemic trend and is now 619k below its pre-pandemic level; conversely, foreign-born employment is at its pre-pandemic growth trend, accounting for all net job growth over the last 5 years.

Tying this job information to its sister in crime, inflation, makes for an essential snapshot of what has happened to U.S. citizens who need to work in these four regressive years, and to the challenges President Trump will soon face (again).

The Caller then noted:

Real wages in the third quarter of 2024 remain below the first quarter of 2021 when President Joe Biden took office. Prices have risen by over 20% during the same time period, with the rate of inflation rising from 1.4% at the conclusion of former President Donald Trump’s administration up to roughly 9% in June 2022.

Finally, the way the Biden administration handles this factual information is, as ever, by stone lying about it:

“The job market remains strong, as has been the case for most of the Biden-Harris Administration,” the White House said in a press release Friday following the publication of the November jobs report.

Really? Oh, dear.

Image: Photo Illustration by Monica Showalter, with use of public domain image.

