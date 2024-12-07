Joe Biden is claiming a 'plenary' pardon power even kings did not enjoy

In early 2016, then candidate Donald Trump uttered these famous words:

“I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters.”

He was, of course, simply being hyperbolic about the unique loyalty of the MAGA base, but let’s fast-forward now to the world of 2024; to the world of “plenary” pardons and re-examine exactly what that type of crime might mean in this new reality Joe Biden might make.

It’s one thing to do as Joe Biden did with Hunter’s pardon; make all past crimes forgiven. That was broad and bad enough. But what’s being discussed now wasn’t ever even in the purview of kings!!! We decamped from England over King George III’s tyranny but even his tyranny did not involve effectively immunizing his pals for all past and future crimes!

Joe Biden is claiming a right even kings never enjoyed!

Think of it!

King Henry VIII, famously had his “star chamber” through which the accused (including two of his wives!) passed before a pre-determined guilty verdict led them to their doom, with the lightly held veneer of a “trial” to pacify the peasants. But everyone knew the whole process was rigged in Henry’s favor. If Henry wanted you gone, you were gone. Running through gauntlet of “justice” was just for show. Your life was subject to the king’s whim and everyone knew it.

But that was for certain death, not eternal life! Or, more precisely for the potentiality at hand, eternal innocence! To my knowledge, casual though it is, neither Henry nor any other king — inside England or out — ever tapped an ally on the shoulder and conferred this kind of license upon him; to live the rest of your life free from any worry of the consequences of any crime!

It’s quite literally unheard of and completely unprecedented for Joe Biden to actually do what he is considering doing for his deep state allies and fellow conspirators against Donald Trump and, by extension, us, the American people.

Past and future conspiracies would be outside the law’s reach. And you know, as surely as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west that they are colluding even as I type this, to disrupt Trump 2.0, so gosh darn, those “plenary” pardons sure would come in handy… and we can be sure that’s exactly why they want them.

“Conspiracy against rights”? Nixed. RICO? Nixed. Sedition? Nixed. All the conspiring and colluding and perjury committed to “get Trump” and by extension, us, and our Liberty? Nixed. Gone. Kaput. Past and future.

If this vegetable actually does this, Democrats will have irrevocably, irredeemably sealed their own fate as the true authoritarians, a word which barely describes the breadth and depth of the wrong that would be done. It’s not even “the divine right of Kings” Joe Biden would be claiming as no king ever claimed it!

It would be a new kind of tyranny, deserving of its own name or appellation. It would be that bad, that new. Not only un-American but un-civilizational. No civil society could survive this kind of power peacefully — for long. It’s antithetical to everything a free people want and deserve and must be condemned not just here by Republicans and Democrats, but by every freedom-loving nation on earth.

The entire world needs to weigh in on this, but I won’t hold my breath. Ironically? It’s their very dependence on us that would prevent it, and who’s the guy who wants to render them free to criticize? (Put more crudely, get them off our books?) One Donald John Trump. If they were only more free themselves, they could say publicly what we know they say privately about the barbarian from Queens. Freedom is healthy. It’s cleansing. It self-rights and self-balances wherever it breathes.

Liberty is now roiling, agitating, trying to burst forth all over the Western world right now, and if Joe Biden grants these pardons, a foul wind will blow, not just here, but everywhere Liberty’s torch is held aloft on earth.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License