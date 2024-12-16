The strangers among us

My friend Allan Wall brought this my attention. I'm not surprised that Mexicans don't like strangers in their cities who speak various languages. Check this out from Lauren Villagran at USA Today:

Marta Castillo is angry about immigration. There are too many migrants in her town, she said, and they don't speak the language.

“We’ve been invaded,” she said, standing outside a restaurant where she works. “I changed my opinion (about them), because I live in a place where we didn’t see any of this. But now everywhere there are people who aren’t from here.”

Castillo is Mexican. She lives in Mexico. Like a growing number of her fellow citizens, she has become increasingly negative about the migrants who have poured into her community -- despite living in a country where millions of people have ties to someone who migrated to the United States.

As President-elect Donald Trump prepares to return to the White House, he is demanding Mexico do more to crack down on the tens of thousands of migrants in Mexico who are headed for the U.S. border. He may find support in an unlikely corner -- among Mexicans themselves.

It wasn't long ago that most Mexicans could say they had family or a friend who had gone to "El Norte" to work or escape violence and insecurity. But the changing demographics of migration -- first the rise in the number of Central Americans, then Haitians, then Venezuelans, then people from all over the globe -- has hardened some Mexicans' views.

Seven in 10 Mexicans believe migrant flows into their country are "excessive," according to a survey by the nonprofit Oxfam Mexico published in 2023. More than half of respondents said they believe migration has a negative or no positive impact on the economy or culture, and 40% say migration in Mexico should be limited or prohibited.