Blue city blues in the Land of Wink and Nod

Visitors to the tourist trap formerly called Steel City should know what happens in Pittsburgh not only stays here, but may not have happened at all, legally speaking.

That is, offenses intentionally not prosecuted—though illegal—will be regarded as never having happened.

Is this a result of politicians unilaterally proclaiming Pittsburgh a so-called “Sanctuary City” for immigration lawbreaking job thieves and trash who employ them? Partly, yes.

But it’s more about practices that encouraged local political hacks to think they could change laws first and let people know later on.

They got away with their unilateral decisions in public funding of sports stadiums (an idea which was voted down in a countywide referendum), making a sacrament of buggery and all homosexual marriage (former Mayor Peduto dedicated a month of his work time to performing those fabulous rites), and by violating federal laws to declare Pittsburgh a “Sanctuary City”.

This is Blue City, USA. Most Americans live in some version of this bog, where swamp creatures are considered honorable for following daddy’s footsteps and becoming a self-serving career politician (a career politician can only truly serve herself). In Pittsburgh, the county District Attorney is investigating the leftist city administration for financial improprieties, and also investigating the lack of funding for pensions!

And so it’s not surprising to some that in addition to having government-sponsored marijuana dispensaries in Pittsburgh, pot is being sold in head shops throughout this great once-industrious city. When a local government is morally and nearly financially bankrupt (the Allegheny County Executive, a former ardent socialist, recently wanted to raise county taxes by 46%); any kind of cash flow will do, as will any kind of immigration, it seems.

Getting everybody stoned on reefer isn’t likely to make us more productive, however it could help subdue people even further. We’ll have the immigrants for their productivity, though that only really benefits rich folks, Democrats, nonprofits, and contractors.

They call the dozens of varieties of pot sold openly in stores here THCa. You can buy it for ten bucks per gram or much less, if you know a guy.

Of course, in the same block as two head shops you’ll find one Asian massage parlor, where everyone’s a certified massage therapist and “happy endings” are always verboten. We are in the Land of Wink and Nod.

All of the new homes and most old home renovations in the quickly gentrifying area where I live are being done mostly, if not entirely, by Spanish-speaking crews. The only major renovation underway near here on the main street of our “Little Italy” (Bloomfield), is being done by a Spanish-speaking crew. They’re working on a four-story building that’s easily a century old.

Hiring illegal workers who aren’t even conversant in English is routine here, as it is in blue cities and nearly all of America. In some circles, it’s considered bad form to even mention hiring such scoundrels is wrong. Lawbreaking is openly encouraged by elected officials.

It doesn’t help that the Pittsburgh Police are undermanned by 100+ officers, thanks to a leftist city government and a mayor who likes defunding the police.

So welcome to Pittsburgh newcomers, ex-pats, and thrill-seekers. Enjoy your Steeler, Pirates, or Penguins game. Get stoned to the bone, check out the local sites, and have fun aping the local accent. But remember if something bad happens to you here, what happens in Pittsburgh never really happened.

Jonathan Barnes is a journalist in Pittsburgh.

