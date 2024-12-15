Anchor babies with birthright citizenship is an idiotic policy that encourages migrants to come to the U.S. illegally

Birthright citizenship essentially invites people from around the world, who happen to be pregnant, to make every effort they can to come into our country, whether they break our laws to get in or not.

They don't want to take the time to go through the legal process so they just jump the line and come in to use our health care system, which they get for free, to have their babies here.

Then the baby of the illegals automatically becomes a citizen and we call that an anchor baby. The baby then qualifies for all the benefits of other U.S babies.

Then people who are pro-illegal on immigration say that we can't send the parents back because it would break up the family. Of course, the parents then get all of the benefits that other citizens get, because it would be unfair to the baby if we didn't hand them out.