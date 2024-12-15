December 15, 2024
Anchor babies with birthright citizenship is an idiotic policy that encourages migrants to come to the U.S. illegally
Birthright citizenship essentially invites people from around the world, who happen to be pregnant, to make every effort they can to come into our country, whether they break our laws to get in or not.
They don't want to take the time to go through the legal process so they just jump the line and come in to use our health care system, which they get for free, to have their babies here.
Then the baby of the illegals automatically becomes a citizen and we call that an anchor baby. The baby then qualifies for all the benefits of other U.S babies.
Then people who are pro-illegal on immigration say that we can't send the parents back because it would break up the family. Of course, the parents then get all of the benefits that other citizens get, because it would be unfair to the baby if we didn't hand them out.
And here is one of the most idiotic statements I have seen from Jason Riley, an opinion writer at the Wall Street Journal, who says illegal immigration will go way up if Trump gets his way to stop this ridiculous rule.
Trump’s Misguided Attack on Birthright CitizenshipHe almost certainly lacks the power to end it, and doing so would swell the illegal population.But ending birthright citizenship would almost certainly be at cross-purposes with his larger goal. Children who automatically become citizens would be counted going forward as illegal, like their parents, and the size of the illegal population would swell by the millions.
He says the illegal population would go up by millions if the baby becomes illegal. That is a person who clearly lacks common sense.
If we make the baby illegal, we would send the whole family back and it would substantially reduce the problem.
Also, if we say that the baby won't be legal, the parents will not have the incentive to break the law to come here, and then have anchor babies to anchor themselves.
Besides ending the incentive to have anchor babies, we should build the wall, we should get rid of sanctuary cities and states, and we should cut off all benefits to illegals who have willfully chosen to break our laws.
If we do those things, we can help people who go through the cumbersome process to come through legally and hopefully speed that process up.
We should never have incentives to break our laws.
