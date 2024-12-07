The ‘Second Battle Of Britain’

Britain is slipping away.

The progenitor of the free world, the United States included, is barely recognizable these days. Lack of reverence for life and an equally troubling tolerance for extreme antisemitism have combined with an almost total intolerance for those who oppose these evils to cast a malevolent pall over the U.K.

It is not only life and Judaism that are threatened. Christianity is increasingly under assault, as well. The English Football Association (EFA) recently issued a ‘warning’ to one of its players for having the temerity to write “I Love Jesus” over his league-mandated rainbow flag armband. Meanwhile, another league player, who is a practicing Muslim, flatly refused to wear the rainbow armband altogether…with nary a complaint from the same association.

In related news, a Catholic woman from Northern Ireland was recently convicted of praying in a ‘buffer zone’ outside an abortion mill. Convicted of praying. (She’s probably lucky she didn’t get life in prison, as she also held up a pro-life sign.)

The House of Commons, too, recently denied the sanctity of life, voting 330 to 275 to approve draft legislation that would allow terminally ill adults who are ‘expected’ to die within six months to seek help in ending their lives. There may be significant tax benefits to dying early, leading terminally ill pensioners to utilize legally assisted dying to spare their loved ones six-figure tax bills.

In fact, under current rules, pensions are passed on, free of income tax, if a person dies before turning 75 years old. What’s not to like about government tax policy rewarding early death? Lest we forget, the Nazis practiced euthanasia ever more extensively before establishing their concentration camps.

And there’s more. Shockingly, GB News recently reported that “leaflets with the words “every Zionist needs to leave Britain or be slaughtered” were found spread around the streets of Hendon, a predominantly Jewish neighborhood in north London.” This hate speech and, indeed, blatant death threats received very little coverage or attention, a sad testament to how antisemitism has once again become normalized in parts of Europe, as it was when Nazis ruled. People are afraid to speak up or protest, as the Starmer government has threatened them with fines or incarceration. (Speaking of Nazi-like behavior.)

An ever-decreasing percentage of Britain’s population is native to the Isles. Not coincidentally, an ever-decreasing percentage of those who reside in Britain are Christian. Or admit to being so. What amounts to an unrecognized pogrom is stealing both the British character and the British Islands themselves…from the British. Jolly Olde England is not so jolly nor so English anymore. (To wit, Muhammad is now the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales.)

Punished for stating “I love Jesus.” Rewarded for dying early. Overwhelmed by foreign invaders. Can this be the country that gave us Locke, Disraeli, Churchill, and Thatcher?

How is this happening? One word: appeasement—which didn’t work out so well before World War II, either. It never does. For the record, appeasement and “tolerance” are closely related.

This is the Second Battle of Britain, whether it is recognized as such or not. If Britain loses this one, it will be just as defeated, just as lost, and just as subjugated as it would have been if it had surrendered to Hitler’s Germany. There will be no “The World At War” documentary series after this battle and no Sir Laurence Olivier narrating for the BBC. There may well be no BBC. There will only be black-clad women crying in the corners…and shouts of “Allahu Akbar” piercing the cheerless, leaden skies.

If we in the West don’t wish to suffer through another Dark Age, we must realize it is high time to turn the lights back on. If we tarry, if we fail, if we falter, it will be too late.

Churchill once noted that if England was victorious in the first Battle of Britain, “the British Empire” might “last for a thousand years.” Speaking of early death, it now appears Britain might not make it 100 years past that remark.

If it does not, somewhere, Churchill may be heard to utter, “Never in the field of human conflict have so many so cravenly surrendered to so few.”

Image by Andrea Widburg using AI and public domain material.