Oregon tweaks Trump’s nose

The liberals, Democrats, Progressives, whatever they call themselves now cannot pass up the opportunity to block Trump's law-and-order initiatives. We now have the Oregon attorney general putting together a toolkit that helps illegal aliens avoid deportation. Dan Rayfield, Oregon’s attorney general, must have missed the law school lesson on the Supremacy Clause — you know, “all federal laws trump state laws.”

Oregon turned bluer in the 2024 election, and Portland voters said they voted to defeat and punish Trump. Portland and Oregon rely on federal money grants that the incoming Trump Republican administration will control. One of the stated goals of this administration is to trim $2 trillion of spending from the federal government. Oregon is already on the shortlist for federal grants. With this “Oregon Evasion Toolkit “announcement by the Oregon attorney general, does Oregon think it is helping its case for federal money? This is like standing down range and painting high-visibility targets on your back. This action only helps focus the aim of the feds, who we expect will cut funds.

I am convinced that Oregon, with its feel-good tweak to the Trump administration’s nose, has sealed its fate in the federal grant area. At this time, it may be good to look at all the programs Oregon wants funded and decide which ones they can live without.

Oregon is like Calvin & Hobbes, when they take the wagon down Mount Vertigo. Once they leave the side of the cliff, things go well while they are in the air, but they are headed for an inevitable crash. Governor Tina Kotek, Attorney General Dan Rayfield, secretary of state Tobias Read, and the state of Oregon also are flying through the air in their little red wagon. So grab your popcorn, because the crash is coming, and from what I can tell, it will be spectacular.

John Woods: Husband, father, veteran, conservative, patriot. Delegate to the Oregon State Republican Party.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.