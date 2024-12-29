Trump’s inauguration on MLK Day is appropriate

Margaret Hartmann, writing for the Intelligencer, published under the banner of the New York Magazine, writes that she finds it unpleasant that Donald Trump’s second inauguration will fall on the annual Martin Luther King holiday. MLK Day is celebrated on the third Monday of each January; thus, it is not always on January 20. However, by amended constitutional edict, January 20 is Inauguration Day every four years.

Hartmann laments that those dates coincide, and she quotes MLK’s youngest child, Dr. Bernice King, who finds it unfortunate that Donald Trump, rather than Kamala Harris, will be sworn in on her father’s holiday. She’d hoped Harris would win instead of “someone who’s spewing hateful rhetoric, who’s not been very kind-hearted, and whose policies are not humane in their approach.”

Well, forgive me for quoting not Bernice King, but her father, whose most famous quote evokes a time “when my four little children will one day live in a nation where the color of their skin will not judge them, but rather the content of their character.”

Ms. Hartmann feels it would have been wonderful to be celebrating the swearing-in of the nation’s first black female president. Perhaps I am misinterpreting the writer, but I believe that in Kamala Harris, we would have been inaugurating an individual trumpeting the color of her skin rather than the content of her character. That is no real surprise, since the content of Harris’s character is below the empty mark.

It is no surprise to this writer that Donald Trump has increased the percentage of black voters supporting him along with the support of other minorities. The Democrat party is intent on race-baiting, depicting non-whites as victimized by “the man.” Describe them as victims, pass legislation addressing that victimhood, and throw “booty” at them as compensation for their victim-suffering, and you will have their votes forever.

Well, a sizable number of those “victims” are waking up to the fact that their victimhood is a construct of the Democrat party, designed to keep them in their place. That place is a large underclass kept happy by the largesse of their Democrat “masters.” Keeping the educational opportunities of blacks as limited as possible ensures their continued subscription to the drivel of Democrat leaders. Can you tell me any other legitimate reason why Democrats are so against school choice? And don’t try to tell me about teachers’ unions. I said legitimate reasons.

Fortunately, an increasing number of blacks are awakening to the reality that these new “masters” are just as destructive to their societal advancement as were the old masters of the plantation. They are beginning to realize that Republicans such as Donald Trump are interested in the advancement of every citizen regardless of race.

The demagoguery directed at Donald Trump, claiming he is a racist and wants to make only white America great, is being seen by more and more people of color as the real racism in the conversation. They are seeing the dreams of MLK coming to life at the behest of Donald Trump. I believe that the martyred civil rights leader would be more than pleased by the efforts of this real estate mogul turned statesman.

Rest in peace, Dr. King. Donald Trump has heard your dream and is making it come true.

Bill Hansmann is a dentist and dental educator with over fifty years in the profession. He continues to teach and write political blogs and semi-mediocre novels while living with his wife and cats in Georgia.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr (cropped).