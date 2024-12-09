Notre-Dame and Trump

“Inaugurating flower wreaths” (a French expression coined by General de Gaulle for secondary presidential duties) is not simply honorary and of little importance, especially when the president in place does not seem to be successful in any superior function. We had indubitable proof of this with the strong symbol of three presidents of the free world gathered Saturday for the official reopening of the Paris cathedral of Notre-Dame.

France is certainly undermined by the socialist mentality, and by Gallic quarrels to the point of being ungovernable, but it is through his own fault that President Emmanuel Macron finds himself in great political difficulty. He therefore needed a victory that would contrast with his failures. And it must be recognized that on Dec. 7, 2024, he scored a double success.

On the domestic front, he kept his bet to give us back our dear cathedral, “identical and even more beautiful” in less than the five years he had given himself. It’s almost Trumpian! Delivery before the deadline (ignoring a host of idiotic rules) and below budget, in this case a budget without a ceiling since it was 100% provided by private donors and of which there remains some 150 million euros that could be allocated to the rehabilitation of our other churches, also owned by the State.

On the diplomatic level, Macron remembered that Trump was the first head of state to call the Elysée, on that fateful evening of April 15, 2019 while France's ancestral cathedral was in flames, to express his emotion, offer help, and spontaneously give the first million dollars from his personal funds? Because American philanthropy followed and provided almost half of all the foreign donations combined to the restoration of this French national treasure.

Macron therefore had every reason to make Trump the guest of honor, to thank the generous friendly country and also to recognize before the world the dominant stature of the president-elect who, even before being officially invested, is already considered on the international scene as the only president of the United States. American Catholics were represented by Cardinal Dolan who officiates in New York’s St. Patrick’s Cathedral and maintains excellent relations with Trump.

Trump, the Presbyterian president who was the only head of state to publicly defend Christianity and Western civilization (just as he was the only head of state to publicly condemn communism), is expected to restore peace in the world; Macron therefore had the fine intuition to also invite Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky as a second privileged guest.

Let us note that while Trump was impeccable, well-groomed, by far the most imposing figure in the august assembly wearing a dark overcoat, immaculate shirt, and golden yellow tie (in unison with the yellow of the newly created priestly chasubles?) Zelensky wore his eternal combat uniform (even on this occasion) and the invited ladies, including royal highnesses, did not wear hats, which they would not have dared to do in Westminster ...

Can we speak of a double resurrection? The restoration of Notre-Dame is a miracle in several ways: first, its rescue by heroic firefighters (as Jean-Jacques Annaud shows so well in his superb reenactment of the drama and who surprisingly did not seem to have been invited), then by the iron will and faith of a few admirably chosen leaders to lead the pace of the construction site and the thousands of craftsmen who gave the best of themselves, reconnecting with our pious Middle Age.

The resurrection of Trump? Let us recall our pathetic “media experts” who have been mocking the democratically elected president for nine years at every turn and without ever acknowledging anything positive about him, then the setbacks of being robbed of reelection in 2020, then reviled, vilified, humiliated, falsely accused, and dragged to court like a criminal (in defiance of the real facts, the laws, and the Constitution), and finally escaping assassination attempts.

Trump, rising from all the affronts and insults, triumphing over fools and wicked people, both domestically and abroad, and returning to political life with his resounding victory on Nov. 5.

The day of Dec. 7 (also Pearl Harbor Day) is therefore memorable: it began at the Elysée for the presentations, continued with an unforgettable ceremony of beauty and fervor in the restored original splendor of Notre-Dame resounding with magnificent songs by the choirs (Aujourd’hui, c’est jour de fête et jour de joie…) and the organ and bells being heard again, then ended with a dinner at the Elysée, this time away from the cameras.

What we do know is that promising exchanges took place. Prince William had to assure the American president that he for one cared about the special relationship, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was able to freely approach Trump and Elon Musk, whose ideas she already applies to the extent of her means, and the President of Georgia spoke directly to Trump to make him aware of Russia’s interference in her unfortunate country.

So, yes, seeing Notre-Dame and Trump again, at the same time and together closely associated, is also finding hope again.

And God knows that we need it in the face of the forces of evil threatening from everywhere.

Evelyne Joslain is a French essayist, and author of La guerre culturelle, published by Presses de la Délivrance, 2024.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.