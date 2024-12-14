December 14, 2024
My Christmas gift wish list
Here’s my Christmas Gift Wish List (just in case any of you were wondering):
- All Jan. 6 prisoners released and pardoned
- A cure to be found for TDS
- RINOs to become extinct
- Every celebrity who said he or she would flee the country if Trump won actually does leave
- Our borders made as secure as Biden’s dentures (Polygrip?)
- Drill, baby, drill!
- MSNBC and
“The Viewerless”“The View” get sold to Elon Musk and Joe Rogan for a Tesla Model 3 and a 50% off coupon to Cannabis World, respectively.
- Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan interview each other simultaneously
- A 1970s- or 1980s-era Gottlieb or Bally pinball machine (sorry, I had to have one purely selfish wish on my list)
- The Iranian people, most of whom are decent and sane, find a way to get rid of their indecent and insane current government and replace it with a functioning democracy/republic
- DOGE finds a way to eliminate—or at least dramatically reduce the size of— both NEAs, the DHS, and several other agencies
- Trump is able to take office without violence, riot, or bloodshed. And when it comes to that last item (bloodshed), I especially hope that none of any blood that may be shed comes from him.
- Peace breaks out around the world
- DOGE finds a way to reduce the size of Jerry Nadler
- The Trump administration withholds all federal funding from colleges and universities that preach hatred of Jews and/or disdain for the United States
- The Trump administration cuts off all funding to the U.N.
A guy can hope, right?
(If any of you, my beloved readers, should prove keen to grant/gift me wish #8, please let me know. Thank you!)
Image by AI.