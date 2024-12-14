Here’s my Christmas Gift Wish List (just in case any of you were wondering):

All Jan. 6 prisoners released and pardoned



A cure to be found for TDS



RINOs to become extinct



Every celebrity who said he or she would flee the country if Trump won actually does leave



Our borders made as secure as Biden’s dentures (Polygrip?)



Drill, baby, drill!



MSNBC and “The Viewerless” “The View” get sold to Elon Musk and Joe Rogan for a Tesla Model 3 and a 50% off coupon to Cannabis World, respectively.

“The View” get sold to Elon Musk and Joe Rogan for a Tesla Model 3 and a 50% off coupon to Cannabis World, respectively.

Tucker Carlson and Joe Rogan interview each other simultaneously



A 1970s- or 1980s-era Gottlieb or Bally pinball machine (sorry, I had to have one purely selfish wish on my list)



The Iranian people, most of whom are decent and sane, find a way to get rid of their indecent and insane current government and replace it with a functioning democracy/republic



DOGE finds a way to eliminate—or at least dramatically reduce the size of— both NEAs, the DHS, and several other agencies



Trump is able to take office without violence, riot, or bloodshed. And when it comes to that last item (bloodshed), I especially hope that none of any blood that may be shed comes from him.



Peace breaks out around the world



DOGE finds a way to reduce the size of Jerry Nadler



The Trump administration withholds all federal funding from colleges and universities that preach hatred of Jews and/or disdain for the United States



The Trump administration cuts off all funding to the U.N.

A guy can hope, right?

(If any of you, my beloved readers, should prove keen to grant/gift me wish #8, please let me know. Thank you!)

Image by AI.