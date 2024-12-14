Scientists now know how many years of life you lose when you eat a hot dog!

Supposedly you lose 12 minutes of life every time you drink a soda and 24 minutes if you eat a hot dog. And of course the media report it as if it were true with no questions asked.

Scientists reveal you lose 12 minutes of your life every time you drink a coke Every time you reach for a coke, you could be losing 12 minutes of your life, scientists have claimed. The worrying statistics were found in a study conducted by the University of Michigan which delved into just how much time certain processed foods take from your life. Ultra-processed foods — which contain ingredients such as artificial colours and flavours, preservatives and emulsifiers — can be dangerous if not eaten in moderation. And some favourites could end up costing you minutes of your life. A hot dog could shave off 36 minutes — and if you drink it with a coke, that’s another 12 minutes gone. Breakfast sandwiches and eggs were also found to take off 13 minutes from someone’s life, and cheeseburgers take off nine. The research wasn’t all bad news, though, as scientists also found eating certain types of fish could give you 28 more minutes of life.

They also say eggs reduce your life expectancy. They go back and forth on that one.

A great question would be, how many people did you test? Or how did you determine how many sodas and hot dogs they consumed? Did you adjust the data based on all factors of everything the people did in their lives? What disease did they actually die of? How did you determine that they died early?

This is just pure junk science, just like saying that our use of natural resources is killing us when life expectancy has doubled since we started using them. It is as worthless as Fauci telling us that a six-foot distance and a mask would save us.

I personally believe that eating kale and other bland food will cause depression, and people should consume chocolate, soda, eggs, and hot dogs if they like them.

My mother lived to 91, and she drank soda and ate hot dogs. Her diet her last year consisted of a beer a day, a glass of wine each day, some yogurt, a lot of cheese, cashews, and a heck of a lot of M&M’s and Hershey kisses. That is what tasted good to her. She was not a diabetic and was not overweight. She didn’t really exercise.

We ate a lot of eggs growing up, and bacon, and the grease was always thrown on top. We also ate fried chicken with the skin. Raw cookie dough was always good, with the raw eggs inside. Lard was also used as grease.

Now, how early did my mom die because of her diet?

I will eat things in moderation and continue to drink my one diet soda every day. I will eat fruit and vegetables, but I always eat dessert.

And I rarely pay attention to so-called experts, because they just make a lot of stuff up. Trying to do what they say will shorten your life, because you will have no enjoyment.

