Another excerpt from The Democrat-English Phrase Book:

Women’s healthcare: Abortion.

“I was born into a middle class family”: I don’t want to answer this question.

“You are literally Hitler”: I disagree.

“You can keep your doctor”: You can’t keep your doctor.

Biological male: An impossibility, as this cannot be known or proven; hate speech.

Biological female: An impossibility, as this cannot be known or proven; hate speech.

Fetus: Baby.

Non-viable tissue mass: Baby. (They are most definitely not referring to President Biden.)

“We must do something about the spread of misinformation”: We have to prevent the truth from getting out.

Revenue enhancement: Tax increase.

Budget cut: A slightly reduced increase in the budget.

Greedy, heartless Republican: Someone who wants to keep more of the money he or she has earned.

Reach across the aisle: Something Republicans must do when they win.

“Elections have consequences”: We will do whatever we damn well please when we win, so deal with it losers!

Conspiracy theorist: Truth teller.

Sustainable energy: Unproven energy source that we do not currently have the infrastructure to support.

“We must count every vote”: All fraudulent ballots must be counted.

Deplorable, fascist, piece of garbage: Anyone with whom we disagree.

“We must save our democracy”: We want total and permanent control of all government institutions, to hell with the rest of you.

