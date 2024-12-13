Another excerpt from the Democrat-English Phrase Book
Women’s healthcare: Abortion.
“I was born into a middle class family”: I don’t want to answer this question.
“You are literally Hitler”: I disagree.
“You can keep your doctor”: You can’t keep your doctor.
Biological male: An impossibility, as this cannot be known or proven; hate speech.
Biological female: An impossibility, as this cannot be known or proven; hate speech.
Fetus: Baby.
Non-viable tissue mass: Baby. (They are most definitely not referring to President Biden.)
“We must do something about the spread of misinformation”: We have to prevent the truth from getting out.
Revenue enhancement: Tax increase.
Budget cut: A slightly reduced increase in the budget.
Greedy, heartless Republican: Someone who wants to keep more of the money he or she has earned.
Reach across the aisle: Something Republicans must do when they win.
“Elections have consequences”: We will do whatever we damn well please when we win, so deal with it losers!
Conspiracy theorist: Truth teller.
Sustainable energy: Unproven energy source that we do not currently have the infrastructure to support.
“We must count every vote”: All fraudulent ballots must be counted.
Deplorable, fascist, piece of garbage: Anyone with whom we disagree.
“We must save our democracy”: We want total and permanent control of all government institutions, to hell with the rest of you.
