Notes on the big landslide

Here are some random notes not discussed much on the outcome of this week's presidential election.

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C., a federally owned Smithsonian Institution facility, euthanized a 50-year-old elephant named Kamala four days before the presidential election.

I couldn’t decide if this was a bad omen for Republicans due to their affiliation with elephants, or Kamala, for obvious reasons. Unlike the New York Department of Environmental Conservation’s murdering of P'nut the squirrel, the National Zoo had a reason to put Kamala down, due to the advancing osteoarthritis that kept her in constant pain. The elephant’s keepers finally decided to “humanely” dispose of her.

The American electorate finally decided to humanely dispose of Kamala Harris, as well.

Meanwhile, I get extremely tired of Democrats claiming to be ‘pro-choice.’

Nothing could be further from the truth. Democrats don’t even want people to have the choice to vote for who they want! They don’t want you to be able to say what you believe—or even think it. They don’t want you to have a choice as to whether to accept an experimental mRNA vaccine into your own body. They don’t want your daughters to be able to go to the bathroom or get undressed in a locker room without a biological male hanging around. They don’t even want you to be able to choose what kind of stove to buy. Democrats don’t want you to have any choice at all-- other than the choice to kill your unborn baby. Weird.

And whatever the category, we have more ‘experts’ now than ever before, yet the more experts we have, the less expertise there is. And wisdom. This proved true again with the polling for the 2024 presidential election, particularly the now infamous Ann Selzer Iowa poll, in which she claimed Harris was several points up on Trump down the stretch. In Iowa! What the hell did she ask those surveyed and how did she phrase the questions?

There also was the past election worth looking at.

While some believe God raptured 10-15 million or so Democrat voters, a CNN infographic stunned the weirdly inimitable Jake Tapper when it showed that Kamala Harris failed to outperform the 2020 version of Joe Biden in a single state. Not. Even. One. She’s still nearly 12 million votes short of Biden’s 2020 total.

Ergo, I believe what really happened is that Harris even underperformed with the fraudsters, received significantly less support from one of Democrats’ biggest demographic groups! I can picture a veteran of 2020 shenanigans saying to himself, “My heart’s just not in it this time. Maybe I’ll fill out two or three extra ballots, but not the hundreds I did last go around!” In some states, those which enacted election reforms during the Biden presidency, they simply weren't able.

Free at last, free at last, thank God almighty we’re free at last! Or, put in Kamala-speak, we are now unburdened by what has been!

That said, Democrats’ plea for ‘unity’ is, and has always been, complete B.S. They will fight every step of the way to slow, derail, or defeat Trump’s agenda … just like they did last time. We must be both vigilant and unwavering.

