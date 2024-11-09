Is the left worth saving?

Ruy Teixeira and others of the far left have been trying to figure out what went horribly wrong in their electoral defeat, but they’re starting from the wrong premise: that this is about the “Shattering of the Democratic Coalition.”

Their problem is at a far more fundamental level.

The rest of the leftists are refusing to look inward. Instead, they’re blaming others and doubling down on what defeated them in the first place. But it’s time to consider the cost of lives and misery of the people in entertaining the Utopian fantasies of a small cadre of collectivists and refusing to indulge them any longer. It’s time to reject the ideologies of collectivism, no matter how they’ve been repackaged and renamed over the years to dupe another set of devotees into their cult. It’s been 400 years of mass murder and misery on a global scale. When you consider the historical evidence, it should be easy to say no to a small and spoiled socialist segment that wants to pursue this insanity.

In many ways, the far-left ruling class should be like an alcoholic who has hit rock bottom before he can recover. These leftists are collectively out of touch and ideologically bankrupt. They are still invested in the absolute lie that communism (or one of the other labels) has never been tried before, so it can’t be that. But anyone with common sense should know that leftists are like a used car salesman who has to keep changing names after he’s caught cheating customers.

Collectivism — or its many variants — has been inflicted on mankind for centuries, and lies and language legerdemain are the only way to get a new generation to fall for the trap. The problem for the left is that people have been catching on to this colossal con, realizing that it’s likely others might have tried this before — and failed.

Despite the incessant denials, Kamala was going full commie in her seemingly vague policy proposals that were nothing but the usual collectivist con game of buying votes with other people’s money, taken at gunpoint.

Leftists supposedly care about the “downtrodden,” but in reality, it’s a ruse to attain power and enrich themselves. The proof is simply the results of their policies — reality, not words. They supposedly care about the planet, but they’re willing to risk WWIII to attain some unknown goals. We’re all supposed to recycle and drive coal-powered E.V.s and ignore the deleterious effects of radioactive fallout and nuclear winter.

So we ask the question: is the left worth saving?

Some represent a vast range of the political spectrum, from the fascist far left to what they call the “vital center.” But in reality, the recent election and a poll we’ve referenced frequently place them as a small percentage of the population at the collectivist far left end of the political spectrum.

DNC party apparatchiks need to stop the fraud — a party of an ultra-wealthy, falsely self-important class of people who value virtue signals over substance. Who has the entirely misguided idea that because of virtue signals that bounce around their echo sphere, they have some sort of birthright to rule over everyone else, as though they harken from some sort of leftist royalty?

And finally, the left has to realize that this isn’t 1917, when the Russians were having all the fun remaking the world. It’s been 400 years of abject failure of a set of ideas that can never stand logical scrutiny. They will be on the road to recovery the minute they drop those ridiculous ideological demands, but they will no longer be on the collectivist — and authoritarian — far left. That will be good news for everyone around the world.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, former director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image via Max Pixel.