Whoopi Goldberg, Joe Scarborough, screaming women, and the new Hapsburgs

Since the election, we’ve witnessed countless videos of average leftists shrieking and crying because their preferred candidate lost. At the upper echelons of the leftist class, multimillionaire talking heads accuse voters (including blacks and Hispanics) of being racist and misogynistic haters. Whoopi Goldberg, one of the solons on The View, called America’s grocers “pigs.” Joe Scarborough had no idea how much butter cost—or at least the cost of the butter on which the elites dine. Looking at this level of venom and delusion, it’s clear that the Democrats have morphed into the Hapsburgs, for they are ideologically inbred and deeply out of touch.

European royalty from the Middle Ages to Queen Victoria married other European royalty. Eventually, Europe’s royal families were so interrelated that marriages were routinely between cousins, although some might be separated by a few degrees. You can get away with this for a generation or two, but not for multiple generations.

It’s very likely that this incestuous pattern led to the Russian Revolution, for the royal intermarriages in Queen Victoria’s family almost certainly ensured that Alexei, the son of Tsar Nicholas II of Russia and his wife Alexandria, herself the product of a cousin marriage, had a strong probability of becoming a hemophiliac. Victoria introduced the disease to the European royal line and it was amplified because of cousin marriages. Alexei’s hemophilia obsessed the royal family, leading to some of the terrible decisions that made them vulnerable to a revolution.

However, when it came to the fruits of royal incest, there was no family like the Hapsburgs. For generation after generation, the Spanish and Austrian Hapsburgs intermarried within only one, or at most two, degrees of separation. In 1661, that led to the birth of the man who would be Charles II of Spain.

Charles was the progeny of a marriage between niece and uncle (who were themselves the children of incestuous marriages). Most obviously, Charles had the infamous Hapsburg jaw, which jutted out prominently, but his malformation was so extreme that he could not chew. He was prone throughout his short life to terrible ill health and may have been mentally retarded. He was also sterile, for his testicles were atrophied.

Democrats have become America’s Hapsburgs. They are ideologically completely incestuous. Thanks to social media’s algorithms, with drive people ever more deeply into Groupthink silos, where they only hear from and meet up with like-minded people, their insane ideas are amplified. They start believing that borders are racist, that a government-controlled economy works (never mind that it never has before), that people can magically change sexes, that America is systemically racist, and all the other destructive and pernicious ideas that drive them.

Just as damagingly, they learn that, next to their skin color and the mysteries of their sexual identity, their feelings are the most important thing about them. These feelings must be cultivated like hothouse flowers and, of course, are vulnerable to the slightest insult or opposition.

Nor do Democrats escape this mentally incestuous world when they temporarily drag themselves from their social media silos. Instead, it’s reinforced by the media, the entertainment world, and the education establishment, from K through grad school.

There are no reality checks, just as, in a royal household, no one dared say “no” to the royal children. Incidentally, that lack of basic discipline is one of the primary reasons why Peter III, who was married to the woman who became Catherine the Great of Russia, was an insane brute. When Catherine’s allies assassinated him, no one mourned the man, and she claimed the throne to which she had no legal or blood right.

Conservatives have avoided this kind of madness because they are surrounded by leftism. It constantly pushes at them, and because they must push back, they’ve learned to hone their intellects and toughen their feelings. Add in the fact that social media has ousted them, and they are denied the consolation of ideological consanguinity and forced to think on their own.

And then there’s the removal from the realities of life that affects the rich and powerful on the left. That’s how you get disconnected madness from people who live in safe neighborhoods far removed from the depredation of both homegrown and illegal alien criminals and who have staff who fill their refrigerators with gourmet foods:

Wanting to talk about "the real stuff," multi-millionaire, Whoopi Goldberg declares "your pocketbook's bad not because of the did anything, not because the economy is bad" but because "the folks that own the groceries are pigs!" pic.twitter.com/xoKkKIMtao — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) November 7, 2024

Watch talking hair piece Joe Scarborough have ABSOLUTELY no idea how much Butter cost.



This is why Democrats lost pic.twitter.com/KT2oV9CcGw — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) November 8, 2024

America threw out royalty in 1776. However, over the last decades, the Democrat party abandoned its working-class roots and opted for being America’s new “elites.” There is nothing elite about them. They are as disconnected and mad as the Hapsburgs. Notably, the Hapsburgs are long gone, and it’s to be hoped that America’s revulsion means that this generation of Democrats will also become mere historical oddities.