This election has witnessed the rise of the harpies and other broken women

We’ve been watching leftist women decompensate for eight years now. After all, there’s the endlessly lovely meme of the screaming woman in green on the day of Trump’s inauguration, along with all the ridiculous women parading around in pink “pussy” hats. The George Floyd riots gave us a whole new gallery of crazed women as they raged at black police officers, decrying those men’s racism. But we’ve never before had a parade of crazy like the one that’s swept social media since Kamala, a uniquely bad candidate who campaigned for only 107 days, lost decisively to Trump. What the heck is going on?

I’m old enough to remember pre-third-wave feminism, when women demanded full civil rights and equal pay and opportunities for their skills and abilities. They argued that, just like men, they were strong and rational creatures. Heck, they weren’t just strong and rational; they were strong and invincible. These women didn’t cry. They burned their bras and demanded their rights. Today’s feminists...not so much:

Trump literally broke these pathetic feminists that think they are strong



She is literally crying asking how she can go to work and live her life now



pic.twitter.com/XOfzXo1IOJ — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) November 6, 2024

Feminist says “marriage is off the table” now that Trump won 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9iVcrmEJRU — Isabella Moody (@isabellamoody_) November 6, 2024

This woman shaved her head to protest Trump’s win and to fight the patriarchy



This might be the best meltdown yet 😂 pic.twitter.com/9DCw0uHCRc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

Liberal women are having epic meltdowns 😂pic.twitter.com/TZAAzKuAlF — John Wick (@Scentofawoman10) November 6, 2024

A Liberal woman having a full-on meltdown because her dad is supporting Trump



This election is going to push a lot of mentally ill people over the edge. I hope they get help and realize they are being manipulated by the "news" media. pic.twitter.com/mXs6swxU7u — Zeno Calhoun (@zenoc_oshits) November 1, 2024

This woman is having a breakdown because her candidate who ruined the US economy, perpetuated wars, and invited an invasion of illegals lost the presidential election.



Totally normal.pic.twitter.com/Ffx9hwEpUi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 7, 2024

Not all women are crying. Some are screaming, biting, and barking. Watching the following videos, all I could think of were harpies. Those mythological creatures were former goddesses of sweeping storms, who symbolized men suddenly being swept away. The Greeks described them having the faces of women and the bodies of raptors, complete with taloned hands. They were vicious and cruel. Tell me the comparison to Kamala’s supporters isn’t accurate:

We have a winner folks pic.twitter.com/imK2BcDhQW — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) November 6, 2024

The attention seeking meltdown videos from unhinged liberal women are amazing 😂 pic.twitter.com/nDZl8gnDJV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

I can literally watch these videos all day 😂🍿 pic.twitter.com/3rJGDOzzJY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 6, 2024

They’re resorting to biting and barking now over Trump’s win 😭🤣pic.twitter.com/b86FNkhz0D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 7, 2024

This compilation sums it all up, both the screamers and the criers:

Where did the rational women of first-wave feminism and the strong, invincible women of second-wave feminism go? Here are a few ideas:

Women are going to college in unprecedented numbers. Once there, they are told that the world will end in a few decades because of climate change and that America was born in sin and is irredeemably racist and corrupt.

They’re also told that men are toxic, that women are victims of institutionalized sexism, and that many women may actually be men or, at the very least, not women at all but some other, entirely imaginary “gender.”

They learn that logic and self-control are male traits. By virtuous contrast, their emotions should be their north stars, guiding them through life.

If they’re black, they’re told they’re goddesses. However, if they’re white, they’re told that, even though they’re victims, they’re also victimizers.

My head is exploding just thinking about the messages leftism gives women. If I had to return to my late teens and early 20s and actually live through those messages, I too might well be a weeping, shrieking harpy myself.

But it doesn’t end there. Women are also being forced away from their biological raison d'être: Motherhood.

As I’ve written before, whether through choice or circumstances, motherhood is not for everyone. I know innumerable stable, loving, emotionally strong women who did not have children.

However, at a cultural level, something is wrong when we tell an entire generation of women that babies are evil because they destroy planet Earth, that male babies are bad, that marriage diminishes women, and that a woman’s greatest service to herself is to kill her baby via abortion. Those ideas, too, break women in ways that we can’t even fathom.

I don’t know how we can fix these broken women, especially in a world of social media. Sites such as TikTok (which China controls) use their algorithms to steer these lost souls to each other, where they reinforce their irrational values and performative emotions.

A strong society can always manage when there are broken people around the edges, but our leftist system is churning out broken women in such extraordinary numbers it’s questionable whether four years of Trump’s many stunning successes (and I know that’s the future), will end the left’s grip on these vulnerable people.

Image: X screen grab.