FEMA's final insult: They hate us. They really, really hate us

One of the big reasons voters galvanized around President Trump this past Tuesday was a persistent, continuous perception that the Harris-Biden administration was targeting political opponents.

According to a Daily Wire report, one of them has just proved it:

A federal disaster relief official ordered workers to bypass the homes of Donald Trump’s supporters as they surveyed damage caused by Hurricane Milton in Florida, according to internal correspondence obtained by The Daily Wire and confirmed by multiple federal employees. A FEMA supervisor told workers in a message to “avoid homes advertising Trump” as they canvassed Lake Placid, Florida to identify residents who could qualify for federal aid, internal messages viewed by The Daily Wire reveal. The supervisor, Marn’i Washington, relayed this message both verbally and in a group chat used by the relief team, multiple government employees told The Daily Wire. The government employees told The Daily Wire that at least 20 homes with Trump signs or flags were skipped from the end of October and into November due to the guidance, meaning they were not given the opportunity to qualify for FEMA assistance. Images shared with The Daily Wire show that houses were skipped over by the workers, who wrote in the government system messages such as: “Trump sign no entry per leadership.”

So someone could have been dying in a house from injuries related to a massive hurricane blowing through, and this federal team paid for by their taxes would have walked right on by and gone to the next house. They might have even ignored cries for help, as they had their orders. The FEMA denizens even wrote in their notes that they were ignoring the wrecked homes based on the Trump signs, which, who knows, may have blown in from somewhere else.

Journalist Josh Breslow ran some photos of Lake Placid from the Highlands County Sheriff's office on his Twitter, such as this one:

What's more, they discouraged others from helping, too:

Under "How to Help," on FEMA's website, FEMA tells those who want to help in a disaster zone that they should not "self-deploy" but instead leave the job to them or their trusted NGO networks, meaning, not only did they illegally discriminate against residents over political signs, they tried to stop others from helping, too. You're either in their political club or you're out:

Image: Screen shot FEMA website // U.S. government

Up until now, most Americans had thought that Trump flags were legal as part of their First Amendment inheritance.

And that puts paid to Kamala Harris's ridiculous claim that she would be president of "all the people" as she claimed in her last ads, or that she wouldn't dream of discriminating against Republicans based on her experience as district attorney, telling CNN's Hallie Jackson:

This is my life’s work. As you know, I started as a prosecutor, I never asked a victim of crime, a witness to crime, are you a Republican or Democrat. The only thing I ever asked them is, are you OK?

As usual, she was lying.

But it does confirm that Joe Biden's claim about all Trump supporters being "garbage" pretty well was the sentiment of his entire government.

In the Washington, D.C. area, 92% of the votes went for Democrats, the deepest blue area of the country which bested even San Francisco.

And it's definitely on their leadership that this happened.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris both hollered at fever pitch in ads and speeches that President Trump was "dangerous." With Kamala calling Trump 'dangerous' all the time on the television set, it's not hard to think of this goober applying it to hurricane aid distribution. Can't be giving aid to someone dangerous, see, which is what she will probably claim at her firing board if it ever happens.

It raises questions as to what the culture was like at FEMA that they could have a supervisor comfortable enough to hand out that kind of order in writing and employees writing back that that was exactly what they did to 20 damaged houses? How far up did this go? Where else was it employed -- North Carolina? Hawaii? Northeastern California? Most of those places have a lot of Republicans and Democrats during the North Carolina disaster gloated that they would be unable to vote, which didn't happen.

Why did this wretched, malevolent, hate-filled person think she could get away with it, hidden from public view until a whistleblower came forward?

Oh, sure, now they claim it was just one bad apple among their rescue crews. Nothing to see here, move along. FEMA claimed they transfered their employee from operations in Florida to some place else.

But why is this person still employed at all? This naked politicization of federal disaster money, first for foreign nationals illegally present, and now for Democrats only, is outrageously illegal, given the agency's mission. We have yet to hear that this person is out on her ear, disgraced and pension yanked, which is the only thing that would stop the next one.

Are they all so implicated they are covering up for her, handing out a slap on the wrist, that they don't dare punish her, for fear of what she might tell Congress or others once she's on the outside? Why are they protecting her?

Their claim that it's just a tiny little thing, a single rogue actor has about as much credibility as the one about all those those rogue Cincinnati IRS agents, who were falsely blamed for an Obama-era targeting of Tea Party dissidents, or more recently, the FBI blaming its Richmond office alone for its targeting of Catholic Latin Mass enthusiasts as potential terrorists in need of intense surveillance Can we hear again about how former Democrat Rep. Tulsi Gabbard was targeted as a potential terrorist by the TSA, forcing her to undergo intense security scrutiny before she could board a flight, even as illegals sailed right onto commercial jets without any identification whatsoever? How about the draconian prosecutions of Jan. 6 protestors, many of whom didn't know they were trespassing at the Capitol, given that the Capitol police led them in -- the prosecutions were excessive, but the draconian sentences were even worse, even for one guy who wasn't there. Worst yet, the prison conditions were fourth world which should have drawn a U.N. visit, but of course, didn't. Former prisoners have stated that guards taunted them specifically for their political beliefs which ought to be a firing offense, too.

It also raises questions about Biden's FEMA response to North Carolina's victims in the wake of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina and Tennessee. Might that delayed and absent response have been intentional, too? It's funny how Democrats gloated at the time that western North Carolina's voters simply wouldn't be able to vote in time for the upcoming election. Might that be related to a selective distribution of aid?

This person needs to be not only fired but prosecuted, with an offer to turn state's evidence on how high up this went. Behavior like that requires jailtime, particularly with all the lawsuits that will need to be paid out for illegal discrimination of victims. It would be nice if the victims could sue her personally, which would really get the attention of this kakistocrisy. But as that probably won't happen, a full airing of that agency's records, all internal correspondence related to its politicization, its system of rewards, its violations of its mission and the law, and its change of leadership by the incoming Congress will probably have to do. President Trump will have his hands full demonstrating a new standard of leadership beyond this slimy politicized spoils system and it can't come too soon.

Image: Twitter screen shot