Beyond hypocrisy: Ruling class leftists are complete frauds

Have you noticed the word “fraud,” and the theme of a fraudulent far-left ruling class that lies and betrays its own rank and file, has become prevalent around here?

It’s becoming painfully obvious that ruling-class leftists are complete frauds, and you can’t unsee this conclusion after it’s occurred to you.

But it’s also hard to shake the feeling that something else is at work — a higher form of coordination. What is the explanation for the same words and themes occurring to so many of us at the same time?

The fascists of the ruling class left have gone way past mere hypocrisy in their words and actions. This stems from an unhealthy level of arrogance in their assumption that they know best and that they should run society and our lives. They have the national socialist media on their side, so they do not need facts, honesty, or logic. They are the people the world has been waiting for — just ask them. We’re supposed to follow them because they are better than us, and anything to the contrary is misinformation, so they do not need a cogent argument.

Note that we are purposefully distinguishing between the lower-level regular folks of the Democrat party — the rank and file — and what we call the top tier, the fascist far-left ruling class. And no, we’re not going to praise them with the “elite” label; that’s for people who have earned the title, such as highly trained special forces operators and upper-level competitors in certain dog agility venues. Anti-liberty, fringe ruling class “Democrats” aren’t “elite” by any stretch of the imagination.

Each one of those articles previously referenced dealt with an aspect of the ever-fraudulent nature of the fascist far left. In the case of the article on rank-and-file leftists being scammed by their ruling class, the refrain was that they don’t know or don’t care, given what they should know about their leadership. Actually, recent polling data — and the sheer schadenfreude at their panic — suggests that many have noticed that ruling-class leftists have turned their back on the people they supposedly care about.

From Axios:

New data shows that Democrats' longtime advantage with Black, Latino and Asian American voters has shrunk to its lowest point in more than 60 years — creating a massive vulnerability for President Biden and congressional Democrats. Why it matters: One of the most loyal parts of the Democratic coalition is suddenly in danger. Black and Hispanic men could vote Republican in numbers not seen since President Dwight D. Eisenhower was elected in the 1950s.

Similar articles hit on the same theme: that leftists are losing what they used to think were solid voting blocs outside the cemeteries. They all spouted various theories on this loss of support, but the plain fact is that we’re seeing higher crime rates because the Democrats unbelievably favor criminals over the innocent and illegal invaders over citizens. We’re also seeing higher prices for food and necessities because the Biden regime is printing money to buy votes.

The fact is that rank-and-file leftist should be greatly concerned that their ruling-class leaders are complete frauds and that this negates any rationale for their support.

The usual cynical vote-buying schemes only mean more inflation, or losses in liberty elsewhere. We’ve proven that the promises of equality or equity are never fulfilled on a practical level, and they strain credulity on a theoretical level.

The class warfare of gun control and gun confiscation scams impacts only the little people, since the ruling class can simply hire armed security or get around the regulatory schemes. If gun-grabbing ghouls cared about “the children,” they would bend over backward to secure schools, but they fight this tooth and nail.

Even the virtue-signal reasons evaporate when you consider that the actions of the ruling-class left show that they don’t believe in these causes themselves. Climate change is just a means to gain even more control over the people with a crisis mentality.

The overall trend over the past few years has been prominent leftists of the lower ranks becoming disgusted with their authoritarian antics and leaving. Ana Kasparian of the online news show The Young Turks apparently is the latest. How many of the pro-freedom right have gone over to the authoritarian left lately?

There is no rational reason to vote “Democrat” — they are out to destroy democracy, your liberty, and the country itself. You will end up paying dearly for anything they “give” you to buy your vote. And they are complete frauds who don’t deserve the virtue-signal support they receive.

The more the rank-and-file leftists know this, the better off we all will be.

D Parker is an engineer, inventor, wordsmith, and student of history, the director of communications for a civil rights organization, and a long-time contributor to conservative websites. Find him on Substack.

Image: zenjazzygeek via Flickr, CC BY 2.0.