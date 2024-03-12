Leftists retain power only by lying to their base

The leftist reaction to the Supreme Court’s decision overruling Colorado’s effort to remove Donald Trump from the ballot was illuminating because it reveals how leftists lie to their base. This matters because the left has a hold on public discourse. (For more on the ruling and the leftist meltdown, go here and here.)

If a political party cannot deliver on promises, lying to its base is mandatory to keep power. Using the litany of those “91 indictments,” “classified documents,” and “Fulton County RICO,” the left keeps promising its myrmidons that “we got him this time!” But just like Lucy, Charlie Brown, and the football, the left’s loyal followers find themselves flat on their backs, deeply disappointed every time.

Leftists are masters at endlessly repeating conclusions that advance their positions, even when facts belie those conclusions. These are now-mainstream examples:

January 6th was an insurrection. This lie has been repeated so much that polar bears in Alaska believe it. We will disprove this point below.

This lie has been repeated so much that polar bears in Alaska believe it. We will disprove this point below. Trump is presumptively guilty of the charges partisan prosecutors bring. This precludes him from holding any public office, and he should already be in jail. He’s a twice-impeached president they claim, never mind that he was twice not found guilty.

Climate change is (a) real, (b) man-caused, and (c) an existential threat to the world. That reality invariably disproves their predictions is irrelevant. The ideology has been ingrained in our youth to the point of gospel, allowing leftists to “fundamentally transform” America. To end this imaginary crisis, the modern world must stop using fossil fuels, even if that means the collapse of societies and mass starvation.

America is a hegemonic nation built by evil white people. The only solution is to tear it down and reform it into a people’s paradise, preferably using DIE processes.

The Palestinian cause is just, and Israel must be defeated and pushed into the sea. Hamas soldiers are merely freedom fighters working to accomplish this and, being victims, any atrocities are justified.

American Jews are unworthy, have no rights to live peaceably, and should be excluded from public life.

Note: All these memes are taught to our children in our K-16 educational system. All are grounded in Marxism.

As noted above, one of the biggest Big Lies, from Pelosi to Schumer to the press, is how Democrats constantly promote the term “insurrection” when talking about January 6, so their (small ‘m’) myrmidons are convinced that J6 was an insurrection. The problem is that even they cannot force facts to support that lie.

Most significantly, Leftist prosecutors have not charged a single person with insurrection, including Donald Trump. Our government prosecutors do not use the word “insurrection,” and it does not appear anywhere on the US Attorney’s Office official January 6 web site. All charges, convictions or pleadings have been for non-insurrection misdemeanors and felonies.

ABC News lists the crimes and charges and goes into a deflective word salad about the crimes of January 6. But nowhere on their page can you find the word “insurrection”—except in the photograph’s caption, where truth is not always a value.

If you google “How many people charged for insurrection for January 6,” the results are very misleading. Instead of answering “none,” you get a laundry list of how many people were arrested, convicted, or pled guilty to the charges against them, but you won’t find the word “insurrection” for any of these cases. Reading Wikipedia returns the same deception. It uses “insurrection” 15 times, yet each usage is a misdirection—speaking of the day as “the insurrection” but never making a legal charge of such.

Still, the problem with lies is that reality eventually catches up. People can only handle so much cognitive dissonance—that is, trying to hold mutually exclusive thoughts simultaneously—especially when one of those thoughts keeps getting a beatdown from reality. Here are just a few examples of leftist policies in retreat:

Universities and Corporations are defunding and closing their DEI offices.

Parents are recapturing Marxist-controlled school boards so they can reject Critical Race Theory (i.e., racism) and anti-family values in the classroom.

Woke, virtue-signaling corporations (ex: Bud Light, Target) are seeing large declines in shareholder value.

Minority citizens are seeing the Democrat policies of illegal immigration impacting their communities, jobs, and families and are moving away from the Democrats.

Despite the climate change threat, consumers are rejecting electric vehicles. At least 2 manufacturers have announced they are stopping or severely trimming their future EV projects. More will follow.

Hamas’s actions on October 7 shocked civilized people into reality, and it appears that, in some areas, promoting Anti-Israeli/Pro-Palestinian views is frowned upon, as Harvard’s Claudine Gay learned.

We may be witnessing the initially slow but accelerating rate of collapse of the power the leftist mind holds in our society. Now is the time to keep the pressure on and end it once and for all.

Image (edited) by borjandreu from freepik.

Lewis Dovland is a passionate observer of America’s future direction with a focus on exposing the “Big Picture” end goals of the progressive Marxist movement and how we can prevail. Email at Lewis.Dovland@gmail.com.