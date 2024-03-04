Leftists melt down after SCOTUS nukes Colorado’s effort to keep Trump off the ballot

This morning, the Supreme Court held that a state lacks authority under section 3 of the 14th Amendment to kick a presidential candidate off the state’s ballot. To reach this conclusion, the Court carefully analyzed the history of and purpose behind the 14th Amendment and the Constitution as a whole. Once it concluded that Colorado’s Supreme Court erred, It could not and did not look at the substantive issue of an alleged “insurrection.” Leftists, however, are in complete meltdown mode over the fact that SCOTUS did not say, “Trump is an insurrectionist!”

You can read the decision or, if you’re pressed for time, my summary. The gist is simple: The 14th Amendment was intended to limit state power over the federal government, not expand it.

The fact that Colorado lacks this power means that SCOTUS did not need to address whether Trump is an insurrectionist. That’s because a state court cannot reach a potentially binding conclusion about “insurrection” any more than a court in Zimbabwe can meaningfully conclude that Biden is demented.

Even if the decision is correct (and yes, in Biden’s case, it’s true that he’s demented), it’s irrelevant. But try telling that to leftists. That Jack Smith, the federal prosecutor who views himself as the Trump terminator, hasn’t indicted Trump for insurrection also doesn’t penetrate their crania.

Image by Andrea Widburg

To give you an idea of how leftism rots the brain, a Georgetown law professor (!) doesn’t understand that once the Supreme Court determined that states have no authority to call someone an insurrectionist and boot that person off the ballot, Colorado’s conclusion about insurrection is void from the get-go. (Pay particular attention to the last tweet in this thread.)

The Colorado trial court conducted a hearing, and made the adjudication that Trump was barred from the ballot due to his conduct. pic.twitter.com/BqvEyjbScE — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) March 4, 2024

The Colorado court opinion has extensive findings on this, weighing the testimony of Trump defenders like Kash Patel&concluding Trump was an insurrectionist https://t.co/OFzjkTMrvc



None of those findings was disturbed by SCOTUS today, despite Trump's request that the Ct do so. — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) March 4, 2024

Did I mention that this guy is a law professor? I mean, he’s a professor at Georgetown, which, nowadays, is like being king of a dunghill, but he’s still a law professor. What a maroon.

Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe (another rooster crowing on a little dunghill) didn’t even pretend to make a legal argument, simply announcing that it was judicial fiat to say that states cannot override Congress and the Constitution:

Justice Barrett told us what “message Americans should take home” from today’s ruling that, even if Trump’s role in the insurrection we just barely survived disqualifies him under the Constitution from ever holding office again, only congressional legislation under Sec 5 of the… — Laurence Tribe 🇺🇦 ⚖️ (@tribelaw) March 4, 2024

Then there’s also the always reliable, wild-eyed Keith Olbermann, who says that the Supreme Court has “betrayed democracy” by leaving to the people of Colorado the right to select their president:

The Supreme Court has betrayed democracy. Its members including Jackson, Kagan and Sotomayor have proved themselves inept at reading comprehension. And collectively the "court" has shown itself to be corrupt and illegitimate.



It must be dissolved. — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) March 4, 2024

This makes sense only if you understand that, for leftists, democracy doesn’t mean “the power of the people.” It means “the Democrat party.”

Then there’s Colorado’s Secretary of State, Jena Griswold. She says the Supreme Court’s decision is wrong because it “strip[s]” the states of a right—but the whole point of the decision is that this right never existed and, of course, no state has even tried to exercise this non-existent right before five minutes ago:

I am disappointed in the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision stripping states of the authority to enforce Section 3 of the 14th Amendment for federal candidates. Colorado should be able to bar oath-breaking insurrections from our ballot. — Jena Griswold (@JenaGriswold) March 4, 2024

At CNN (a dying network), the leftist talking heads struggled with the reality that the Court was right to leave the election in the hands of the American people:

🧂CNN has total meltdown over Supreme Court ruling keeping Trump on the ballot



“Unfortunately for America, the court isn’t necessarily wrong..” pic.twitter.com/VBWztwu1c3 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2024

Harry Sisson, the young man who thinks Joe Biden is one sexy, buffed dude, ignores the decision's unanimity and blames it all on Clarence Thomas, a black man who has unforgivably chosen to be an independent thinker:

Insurrection sympathizer Clarence Thomas ruled that insurrectionist Donald Trump can remain on the ballot in 2024. That should be the headline. — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) March 4, 2024

It’s kind of flattering that Sisson accords Thomas so much power—unwillingly, it’s true, but Sisson still recognizes Thomas’s greatness.

The Babylon Bee, of course, has the best response of all to the crazy leftism coming down the pike: