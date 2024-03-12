Bravely protecting ‘free speech’ at the University of California at Berkeley

Sixty years ago, the so-called “free speech” movement began at the University of California at Berkeley.

History of the Free Speech Movement The Free Speech Movement began in 1964 when UC Berkeley students protested the university’s restrictions on political activities on campus. Small sit-ins and demonstrations escalated into a series of large-scale rallies and protests demanding full constitutional rights on campus. This led to the university overturning policies that would restrict the content of speech or advocacy. Today, the Movement stands as a symbol of the importance of protecting and preserving free speech and academic freedom. ... Our principles of community Our principles of community are rooted in our mission and reflect our passion for critical inquiry, debate, discovery and innovation, and our deep commitment to contributing to a better world.

“... contributing to a better world.” Hmmm — sounds inspiring. How is this “passion” manifested?

Student support Our campus has served as a meeting point for extreme elements from opposing ends of the political spectrum and may also attract and involve those who espouse hateful rhetoric that runs counter to our values. If you need support, the campus has several resources.

Oh! But...if “free speech” “runs counter to our [unnamed, but you know who they are] values” (unnamed but you know what they are), it is “hateful rhetoric.” Oh again! And therefore self-defined “hateful rhetoric” from “extreme elements” can be violently suppressed, because “free speech” shouldn’t be “hateful rhetoric” that sends students to campus support. Or something.

Therefore, one brave Berkeley Jewish professor, Ron Hassner, has decided that not only is his right — and the rights of all Jews — to “free speech” not subject to some self-appointed group approval, but he has the right to actively protest in approved Berkeley fashion — protesting by a sit-in, a sleep-in, a live-in, when his rights are violated, are in danger.

(Quick summary: the professor is proudly Jewish — not cowering Jewish — on the Berkeley campus, which is infested with anti-Jewish [antisemitic], anti-Israel hate. The hate is often converted to such actions as violently suppressing disapproved “free speech,” such as recently occurred when a pro-Israel speaker at Hillel, the national on-campus organization for Jewish students, was invited to speak.

Israeli Speaker Canceled, Event Evacuated at UC Berkeley Violent pro-Palestinian protests prompted officials to shut down a talk by an Israeli lawyer.

Those “free speech” believers at Berkeley — and similar places — highly approved.

So Hassner is striking back.

‘Shiva-worthy’: Berkeley prof starts sit-in to force action against antisemitism UC Berkeley professor Ron Hassner hauled a suitcase, pillow and sleeping bag into his campus office Thursday evening and began converting the small room into his temporary home. Hassner, faculty director of the Helen Diller Institute for Jewish Law and Israel Studies, began an open-ended “sit-in protest” over what he and many others in Cal’s Jewish community see as the failure of university administrators to protect Jewish students. A wave of anti-Zionist activity — and antisemitic intimidation — began on campus after the Oct. 7 Hamas massacre in Israel, including mob violence on Feb. 26 at Zellerbach Playhouse, where an Israeli speaker was slated to appear. Hassner intends to eat, sleep and teach from his office until the university administration addresses a series of requests he issued in a letter Thursday to UC Chancellor Carol Christ and Provost Benjamin Hermalin. “If my students feel that they cannot walk safely across campus without being bullied, then I will not cross campus either,” he wrote.

Imagine that. Jews believe — and act — on President Barack Obama (D)’s philosophy: “Punch back twice as hard.”

In response to Hassner’s plans,

a Berkeley spokesperson emailed a statement to J. on Friday, noting that Cal “remains committed to fostering an environment conducive to robust free speech and in which all members of its community feel that they may engage in campus life without fear of harassment. The administration is committed to confronting antisemitism and holds Professor Hassner in great esteem and it is in conversation with him about his concerns.”

The lesson plan for Berkeley’s commitment “to fostering an environment conducive to free speech” hasn’t been published as of yet. It should be educational to read it and see it carried out. Stay alert for it, especially you Berkeley-affiliated free speech–lovers, and keep all of us free speech–lovers informed.

