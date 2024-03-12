Sen. Bill Hagerty: Impact of illegals on the concentration of political power equals at least 13 new congressional seats

Tennessee’s Senator Bill Hagerty recently went on Fox News for a segment with Maria Bartiromo, and discussed an oft-neglected topic regarding the impact of millions of illegal foreigners in, and still entering, America:

"[Democrats] want these illegal migrants in here to create more electoral power...Since Joe Biden came into office, the estimates are as high as 10 million people that have come in here — that would be 13 extra congressional districts...."



His appearance on Fox came after legislation he and other Republicans proposed was defeated by Democrats—the bill sought to prohibit the federal government from counting illegal aliens in the census, as that number is the basis for representative apportionment and the Electoral College. Article I, Section 2 of the Constitution reads:

Representatives and direct Taxes shall be apportioned among the several States which may be included within this Union, according to their respective Numbers….

Furthermore, in the 14th Amendment we find this:

Representatives shall be apportioned among the several States according to their respective numbers, counting the whole number of persons in each State….

And, mere hours into taking office, Joe Biden signed an executive order ensuring that counting illegals in the next census was of paramount importance in his administration.

Early this year, I wrote an essay in which I actually highlighted this lurking problem:

First of all, voting districts are apportioned based on the population residing within the district, not the number of citizens, and not the number of registered voters….

This essay discussed a Freudian slip out of New York representative Yvette Clarke, who had blurted out the “need” for illegals, specifically in her district, for “redistricting purposes.” In hindsight, perhaps I should have given it more attention, because it seems as though many people don’t realize this is how our country works.

Now, if ten million were an accurate number (I suspect that’s a lowball), according to Hagerty, this translates to 13 new congressional seats—so where would these seats be, and what does that mean as far as the overall concentration of political power?

Well obviously, the deep-blue “sanctuary” jurisdictions amassing the newest hordes of illegals will get the new districts; and, these same deep-blue jurisdictions, which are well-oiled machines for election rigging, are poised to get a lot stronger at the federal level.

As many people have pointed out, the next census isn’t until 2030, but the issue isn’t just a Biden EO that needs to be revoked, the issue is a wholesale invasion (and a massive population of anti-American felons within our borders) in conjunction with the language in our Constitution—the solution is deporting literally every single illegal alien (man, woman, and child) and shoring up our border like never before; on this, compromise must not be considered.

