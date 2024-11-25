Meathead Wrestles With TDS

Maybe Pfizer could concoct a vaccine to prevent the transmission of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS). Or at least lessen its symptoms. That would actually benefit people, both here and abroad.

Case in point: filmmaker, producer, and actor Rob Reiner, AKA “Meathead,” recently found himself in the grip of a particularly debilitating bout with TDS.

Not long after Election Day, Reiner tweeted: “I’m finding it very hard to sleep these days. It is 3:15 am. I am laying awake dreading January 20th 2025.”

He subsequently added, “I have big decisions to make. For the good of myself, my family, and my country.” Really, oh self-important one, what decisions are those? He then noted that, to help him in his gallant attempt to endure the looming Trump administration, he would be focusing his time “on family and work.” Um, memo to Meathead: that’s what most of us do all the time. He also revealed that he’s in the process of adapting a new script he is “extremely passionate about.” (We’re happy for you, but don’t forget about your family.) Let me guess: is it about a son (to be played by Reiner) who has a bigoted father and an apparently clueless mother, both of whom he valiantly strives to enlighten? Am I right? Is it set in Queens?

Meathead then tweeted: “Ellen DeGeneres whom I have known a long time and is a beautiful and caring woman had the right idea. She obviously does not want to be a part of a place that is filled with hate, evil and fascism. Much respect to her for standing up to madness.” Ellen and her main squeeze, Portia de Rossi, have fled to England. Hopefully they won’t become victims of England’s burgeoning Muslim male extremist population which is sexually assaulting and stabbing women at an unprecedented rate. But doing so without hate, and in a non-evil and entirely antifascist way!

Finally, Meathead tweeted: “I have made the decision to take the next few days to check into a facility for peace and relaxation. No phones, social media, no trolls, just calmness to heal my pain.”

A “facility?” Are there nice white rooms with pleasant administrators wearing white coats?

Perhaps Meathead will like it there. Maybe he’ll even want to stay.

I hope so, for his sake…and ours.

Image: YouTube video screen grab.