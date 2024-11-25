USDA choice displays savvy Trump cabinet strategy

President-Elect Donald Trump’s selection of Brooke Rollins as nominee for Secretary of Agriculture displays savvy political calculus. Widespread speculation about various candidates being mulled for the USDA head position did not include Rollins. Yet, the attorney-organizer and Trump loyalist is an excellent pick for a nuanced task.

The next Secretary of Agriculture must champion the Kennedy-Trump MAHA mantra of improving nutrition quality for all Americans without punishing large farms or wreaking economic havoc in commodities markets. Brooke Rollins holds a B.S. in Agriculture Development and a J.D. from Texas A&M University, both cum laude. Raised in rural Texas and involved in small-scale cow husbandry, Rollins’ 15 years as president of the conservative think tank Texas Public Policy Foundation blends farming grit with a proven track record of professional management.

Among potential USDA appointees were industry-friendly candidates perceived by Kennedy supporters and food rights advocates as status quo continuations of regulatory capture. The MAHA crowd was particularly excited about the possibility of Thomas Massie as Secretary of Agriculture, supported by popular libertarian farmer Joel Salatin. But some large producers and ranchers perceived Massie as a threat to existing regulatory, crop insurance, and subsidy policies. Congressman Massie is also needed in the U.S. Congress, creating further back-pressure against his nomination.

Brooke Rollins steps into this breach as an experienced manager who is also familiar with the toil and meager profit margins of farming. Rollins is the perfect “Baby Bear” to mediate between large agricultural enterprises concerned about threats to their business models, and consumers and small farms seeking to reduce dependency on synthetic fertilizers and agricultural chemicals. Rollins faces a Scylla and Charybdis, but possesses ideal credentials to steer through confirmation and then moderate between these polarized interest groups.

Robert Kennedy, Jr. joined team MAGA under the banner of improving Americans’ health and reducing chronic disease, especially in children. Kennedy’s highly controversial appointment to become Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services demonstrates not only that Donald Trump is keeping his word but that the Trump administration is genuinely advancing the MAHA platform. The USDA is integral to accomplishing improvements in health outcomes.

As Secretary of Agriculture, Robbins can fashion policies that improve meal quality for SNAP recipients, increase local food sourcing for student meals, improve nutrition guidelines and educational resources, and reduce subsidies that reward applications of synthetic fertilizers and toxic chemicals. Meanwhile, she must defend U.S. goodwill and agricultural commodities in international markets, scale back Biden-era regulations imposing burdensome production costs, and work closely with “conventional” farms to ensure their economic health. Food safety, meat inspection, livestock disease management, etc. -- a variety of MAHA policy issues accompany this important appointment

Effectively improving Americans’ diets requires insightful diplomacy, expert managerial talents, and an understanding of the economic, ecological, and health issues confronting farmers and the food processing and distribution industries. This is no easy tightrope to walk.

Donald Trump’s choice of Brooke Rollins is marked by political expediency and diplomatic sensitivity displayed in many of his recent cabinet selections. Rollins can calm commodity markets and reassure large farms while improving food quality and availability. This is reflected in the nomination announcement at the Trump War Room:

Brooke’s commitment to support the American Farmer, defense of American Food Self-Sufficiency, and the restoration of Agriculture-dependent American Small Towns is second to none.

The alleged misogynist Donald Trump has appointed numerous highly-qualified women to top cabinet posts, including the youngest-ever White House Press Secretary, Karoline Leavitt. In Brooke Rollins’ nomination, Donald Trump further defines the determination and competence driving his ambitious platform for 2025. He rewards loyalty and values merit.

Rollins is a shoo-in for speedy confirmation, permitting her to quickly begin steering through the morass of entrenched bureaucrats and competing interests that await her at the USDA. As a key leader in President Trump’s mission to Make America Healthy Again, Brooke Rollins is a promising addition to a formidable incoming Trump Cabinet.

Attorney-farmer John Klar hosts the Small Farm Republic Substack and podcast from his Vermont farm. His recent book is Small Farm Republic: Why Conservatives Must Embrace Local Agriculture, Reject Climate Alarmism, and Lead an Environmental Revival.

Image: Gage Skidmore