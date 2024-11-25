What you don't know, and need to know, about Pam Bondi

Do you remember the Trayvon Martin hoax? Trayvon Martin, the pot smoking, thug wannabe and burglar who one rainy night in Florida ambushed and tried to kill George Zimmerman? Trayvon Martin, the holy social justice martyr? The thug whom Barack Obama deified, saying if he had a son, he’d look like Trayvon Martin?

I remember. I was one of the few comprehensively covering the case, not only for PJ Media, but for my own blog. That case archive may be found here. I watched the entire trial and corresponded with Don West, one of the defense attorneys.

It began on Feb. 26, 2012, about 7 p.m. George Zimmerman was the Neighborhood Watch captain of his gated neighborhood. On his way to get groceries, he spotted someone in a hoodie, standing in a driving rain on the grass of a townhouse that had recently been burglarized. He stopped, watched and called the police.

Martin eventually spotted Zimmerman in his vehicle and sprinted out of sight between rows of townhouses. Because the police dispatcher repeatedly told Zimmerman to keep telling them what Martin was doing, Zimmerman trotted after him, hoping to keep him in sight for the police he was told were responding. Within minutes, Zimmerman told the dispatcher he lost sight of Martin and was returning to his vehicle to wait for the police.

As he was walking back to his vehicle Martin, a tall, strong, athletic 17-year-old who bragged on social media about beating and bloodying people, came out of the dark and sucker punched him, breaking his nose and flattening him on a concrete sidewalk. The much smaller, weaker Zimmerman feared Martin was going to kill him as Martin ruthlessly beat his head into the sidewalk. He managed to draw his legally carried handgun and fired one round, stopping Martin’s attack and killing him.

He waited for the Sanford police, fully cooperated with them without an attorney, and their investigation, and the local prosecutor, found a clear case of self-defense. Unfortunately for Zimmerman, and America, race hustlers like lawyer Benjamin Crump, Al Sharpton, Attorney General Eric Holder and Barack Obama saw political advantage in the case, and Trayvon Martin instantly became the holy social justice martyr that lit the racist fuse that continues to divide America.

Because Martin was wearing a hoodie, carrying Skittles and a beverage, both essential to making an illicit drug cocktail known as “purple drank,” the narrative claimed he was brutally profiled and murdered by a racist Zimmerman when all he was doing was nobly bringing those goodies home to his little brother. Martin, who had THC in his system when he attacked Zimmerman, walked to a convenience store to buy cheap cigars to make blunts, hollowed out cigars filled with pot, which he bragged about smoking on social media.

He was staying at his father’s girlfriend’s home in that gated community because he had been suspended from his Miami school after he was discovered with burglary tools and jewelry stolen from a nearby burglary. He had more than enough time to make it there and disappear, but he chose to hide in the dark to ambush Zimmerman, a man unknown to him.

Don West and I agreed the trial was utterly backward. The four special prosecutors argued emotion and racial strife, while the defense argued the evidence and law. Prosecution witnesses supported the defense(!) and the defense constantly brought out facts and evidence prosecutors tried to hide from the jury.

All the while, race hustlers went berserk with the help of the media. NBC and other outlets lied about every facet of the case, desperately trying to keep the narrative alive. Martin was black, and because Zimmerman was Hispanic, the media invented a new term —“white-Hispanic”— to demonize him. By their reckoning none were so virtuous as a hoodie-wearing black boy — a virtual infant -- carrying Skittles for his little brother. How could one so virtuous possibly do wrong? Oh, the horror of racism and profiling!

Because Zimmerman had the good fortune to have two excellent, ethical defense attorneys, he was acquitted of all charges, which outraged race hustlers who through civil court maneuvering, managed a substantial payday.

Why does a case 12 years past matter now? Because Pam Bondi, then Florida’s Attorney General, is Donald Trump’s nominee for US Attorney General.

Knowing it was a case of self-defense, she appointed a corrupt special prosecutor and arranged for two biased, corrupt judges — one was so obvious he was disqualified -- who did their best to convict Zimmerman. She enabled the race hustlers that destroyed George Zimmerman’s life and plunged America into a racial morass from which it has not yet recovered. At the time, she basked in that destructive glory.

Perhaps she’s changed. Perhaps they tricked her. Perhaps Trump doesn’t know. In any case, she has a lot of explaining to do.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.