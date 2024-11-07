November 7, 2024
Hilarious Trump triumph memes
Yesterday was a monumental day in the life of Donald J. Trump and in the history of America. A triumph that has given hope to millions of Americans.
The night belonged to Trump. This wasn't a roller coaster. Trump took the lead from the word go and sustained it until he secured a victory.
In addition to the ecstasy Trump, his family, his team, and his supporters felt after his amazing victory, numerous hilarious memes provided much-needed amusement during the wait for 270 delegates. The following is a selection of the very best.
- The earliest was an old meme adapted from an Indian movie of Trump dancing triumphantly after a battle victory.
- This was in remembrance of Trump's assertiveness display at NATO
- This was a satirical post about the American dream.
- The following memes are a continuation of Trump's McDonald's campaign event.
- The following was what Trump's first tweet would be after his second triumph or perhaps more accurately third triumph.
- Here are funny depictions of the occurrences Tuesday night.
- At times it wasn't giggle-inducing but ironic.
- Joe Biden, who was unceremoniously sidelined by the establishment, was also the subject of memes.
- The following manipulated video is Biden's fictitious address to the nation (contains adult humor).
- Joe Biden's shortcomings were also the subject of humor.
- Even Hunter made an appearance.
- The following posts targeted as sanctimonious Showbiz 'stars'.
- The following was a response to Bette Midler who was so distraught that she deleted her Twitter account.
- This is Robert DeNiro losing his mind following Trump's triumph (the clip contains foul language).
- The following wasn't necessarily funny but amusing.
- World leaders were also the subject of memes. The following is in Hindi and it means Zelensky and Trudeau lamenting the ends of their respective careers.
- This is Zelensky getting a reality check from Biden.
- This is Indian PM Modi and Trump enjoying the popular Indian sweet snack -- the jalebi.
- This was a depiction of the collective meltdown.
- The following is Trump clearing out the real garbage.
- Even Honest Abe made an appearance.
- This is unrelated to Trump's victory tonight but is a hilarious meme based on Indian superstar Ajay Devgn's Hindi film Singham. It features Trump punishing Biden, Obama, and even Bernie as he defends the honor of Melania Trump.
- The marvels of AI were on dazzling display in the following meme with Trump and his allies doing a synchronized dance.
Tuesday night was a step in the right direction for America, it is the beginning of a battle that will get unpleasant and ugly. But for now, a few laughs won't hurt.
Image: AT via Magic Studio