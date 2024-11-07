Hilarious Trump triumph memes

Yesterday was a monumental day in the life of Donald J. Trump and in the history of America. A triumph that has given hope to millions of Americans.

The night belonged to Trump. This wasn't a roller coaster. Trump took the lead from the word go and sustained it until he secured a victory.



In addition to the ecstasy Trump, his family, his team, and his supporters felt after his amazing victory, numerous hilarious memes provided much-needed amusement during the wait for 270 delegates. The following is a selection of the very best.

Tuesday night was a step in the right direction for America, it is the beginning of a battle that will get unpleasant and ugly. But for now, a few laughs won't hurt.

Image: AT via Magic Studio