Giving thanks through the years

In 1621, the Plymouth colonists and the Native American Wampanoag people shared an autumn harvest feast that is often cited as one of the first Thanksgiving celebrations in the colonies. They all gave thanks to a higher power for the bounty, and the colonists to God for their survival.

On October 3rd, 1863, buoyed by the Union victory at Gettysburg, President Lincoln proclaimed Thursday, November 26th to be a national day of thanksgiving, a day to be observed every year thereafter, a day to thank God for the chance to preserve the Union.

This Thanksgiving, we are thankful that Donald Trump won the election and, God-willing, will be returning to the White House. And that this aging Republic may live on, at least for a few more years. Contrary to conventional campus “wisdom,” it was not the old values, or inertia, that so threatened it, rather it was so-called “progressivism.” Hyper-progressivism, in fact, A.K.A. wokeness.

Despite the inevitable setbacks, and a couple very questionable cabinet appointees, with Trump’s victory there is now a very real chance that progress, real progress, might be made in the attempt to preserve the Union…and Make America Great Again. It is fitting as we ponder this, to think of all the things that had to be overcome to get us to this point. Smears, lies, lawsuits, lawfare, preposterous fines, past impeachments, and even assassination attempts. It is almost as if, once again, a divine Providence saved our nation.

So, as we prepare to gorge ourselves on turkey and all the fixings, and then plunk down on the couch to watch hours of football, it would behoove us to give thanks for our bounty—and our survival.

We should fill ourselves with gratitude—and Make Thanksgiving Reverent Again.

Wishing you all a blessed Thanksgiving.

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.